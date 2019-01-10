For the first time since 1921, professional boxing will take place in Leavenworth.

Friday night will be the next fight night for the Universal Combat League in the Winters’ Crusade: The Battle of Fire and Ice. The event will have a mix of boxing and MMA fighting at the Riverfront Community Center.

This is the fifth fight put on by UCL founder and promoter J.W. Kiser.

Kiser said the fight card is filled with Leavenworth fighters.

“We got a whole fight card of local Leavenworth men and women,” Kiser said. “We have two women fights, one that is two locals in MMA and one women’s professional boxing match. … We’re excited. We’ve sold almost completely out. Just a handful of tickets left. It’s going to be one of the better events in Leavenworth. It’s the best fight card Leavenworth has ever seen.”

There are 14 total fights on the card, including the headliner between Willie Mack and Drake Hetfield. The other professional fights include Dan Abram vs. Brian Clements, Darnell Parker vs. John White, Miranda Adkins vs. Tatiana Williams and Bryan Timmons vs. Deshawn Prather. The amateur fights will feature the 185-pound title bout between Kevin Easterwood and Colton Hill. It will also feature Derek Newson vs. Jeremy White, Donald Hill vs. Derek McMillan, P.J. Pinder vs. Matthew Myers, Jacob Clary vs. Jordan Jrees, Morgan Reed vs. Shannon Dees, Logan Arnhold vs. T.J. Barton, Anthony Krugman vs. Allister MacDonald and Joseph Droge vs. Joshua Taylor.

Tickets are still available for the fight. They can be purchased on the UCL website, www.uclcombat.com

General admission tickets are $34 and $54 for VIP. Doors are scheduled to open at 6 p.m. with the show starting at 7 p.m.

On top of preparing for the show, Kiser is also still at work preparing for his Bellator bout Jan. 26 against WWE star Jake Hager, known by his nickname “Jack Swagger,” at the iconic Forum in California. Kiser said the training has been excellent.

“The training has been excellent,” Kiser said. “I just got back from LA. I went and did all my medical tests and passed with flying colors. … Training has just been going amazing. I am in awesome shape. I cannot wait to get into a cage and bang with this dude.”

Kiser said he likes his chances against Swagger despite what others are saying online. Bellator 214 is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. with the prelims and 8 p.m. with the main card. Kiser’s fight will be the heavyweight feature.