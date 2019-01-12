Football fans will be glued to the television Saturday when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Indianapolis Colts in an AFC divisional playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium.

And there are numerous local places to gather with other fans to watch the game, which kicks off at 3:35 p.m. on CBS.

TenPenny Restaurant and Bar, 529 Cherokee St., will be one of several locations hosting a watch party.

Cindy Schulenburg, owner of the establishment, said there will be several discounted items, including $5 chicken wings and $2.25 domestic draft beers.

She is encouraging fans to wear their Chiefs’ apparel and take part in several contests during the game.

Fluffy’s Swedish Pub, 507 Cherokee St., will have a watch party for the game. The game will be shown on a large projector screen.

Klara Walker, a server at Buffalo Wild Wings, 5041 S. 4th St., said the sports bar is expecting a big crowd for the game.

There will be numerous drink and food discounts, including $2 shots at the end of the first half and $2 beers at the end of regulation.

VFW Post 56, 519 Cherokee St., will also host a watch party for the game. The party will feature drink specials and a potluck meal. There also will be various raffles during the game. VFW Post 56 is open to the public.

Holly Price, general manager of Grinders High Noon, 206 Choctaw St., also will host a watch party.

The game will be shown on each of the establishment’s 12 televisions. Two pizza slices will be sold for $5 and pitchers of domestic beer will be sold for $10, among other drink and food specials.