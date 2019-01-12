The Leavenworth Pioneers and Lansing Lions renewed their rivalry on Friday night at Leavenworth High School.

The girls’ teams both came in hot after strong performances since the return to the court after the winter break, including Lansing winning 46-36 over Blue Valley the night before. The Pioneers would jump out first up 6-0 less than two minutes into the game and snag an 18-8 lead after the first quarter. The Pioneers would continue to control the second quarter extending the lead to 27-10 with 3:44 until halftime. The Lions struggled shooting the basket and Leavenworth’s McKenzie Brown dominated in the paint on both sides of the floor. Leavenworth entered the locker room at halftime in control 31-14. The Pioneers extended the lead into the 20s near the end of the third quarter. The two teams would trade baskets throughout the fourth before the Pioneers would secure the victory by a score of 54-33.

After the win, Leavenworth coach Derek Bissitt said the Pioneers had a good week.

“Good week this week against two really good teams,” he said. “Played with a log of good energy. I thought that we came out a little tighter there in the second half, but we got back and did what we needed to do. We know that we can play better and finish stronger. But overall I was pleased with the energy we brought in a big rivalry game that hasn’t been played in several years. It was a good result.”

Bissit said the team still needs to work on little things and fight through the challenges the team will have due to their lack of depth as the season goes on.

“That’s just the way that it is,” Bissitt said. “When we are tired we just got to buckle down just a little bit more.”

Lansing coach KC Simmons said it was a tough night.

“It was a tough night for us,” Simmons said. “We struggled in just about all facets of the game. Ultimately Leavenworth just outworked us and dictated all the action. Moving forward we hope to get some kids healthy and clean up some of our bad habits.”

The Pioneers will be back in action next Friday at Shawnee Mission Northwest. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The Lansing Lions will return to the court on Tuesday when they travel to Mill Valley. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The boys followed with Leavenworth jumping out to an 8-3 lead early. Lansing would take a 16-14 lead after the first but a 12-2 run by Leavenworth in the first three minutes of the second quarter gave the Pioneers the lead and momentum. The lead was extended to 11 at halftime with Leavenworth on top 36-25. The Lions would chip away a little at the lead cutting the deficit to eight at the end of the third quarter 44-36. But the Pioneers would have a strong fourth quarter outscoring the Lions 26-10 for a 70-46 final.

Leavenworth will travel to Chanute next week for a tournament. The tournament kicks off Thursday and will continue Friday and Saturday.

Lansing will also travel to a tournament next week. The Lions will travel to Shawnee Mission West on Tuesday. They will face Blue Valley West at 4:45 p.m. The tournament continues Thursday and Friday.

Area scores

The Pleasant Ridge Rams girls’ basketball team continued their strong start to the season and improved to 8-1 after knocking off Horton 63-35.

The Rams led 19-10 after the first quarter before going on a roll and outscored Chargers 44-25. The Rams are off until Jan. 22 when they will play in the Jefferson County North tournament. The boys’ team followed up with a dominating win on their own. Boys’ coach Pat Battle credited the “stout” defense and the Rams’ fast breaks to pull away from the Charges in the second half.

The Rams jumped out to a 15-7 lead after the first quarter and extended the lead to 26-16 at halftime. The strong defense that Battle mentioned shut down the Chargers in the second half limiting Horton to 10 points as the Rams offense would score 30 to get the win 56-26. The Rams improved to 4-5 on the year. The team will travel to the Oskaloosa Invitational this week for a midseason tournament. The first game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Basehor-Linwood Bobcats traveled to De Soto for a conference clash. The Bobcats girls found themselves down 30-17 at halftime before clawing their way back in the third quarter to trail 37-36 entering the fourth. The Bobcats took the lead in the fourth and held onto a 51-50 lead with 13 seconds remaining before De Soto would win 52-51. The Bobcats are off until Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. when they close the opening round of the Bobcat Invitational Tournament against Piper at home. The tournament will continue on Friday and Saturday.

The boys’ continued their strong start to the season in a win against De Soto.

The Bobcats would jump out early to take a 41-20 halftime lead and score 23 more in the second half on their way to a 64-47 victory. The Bobcats will return home to host their home tournament. The first round will take place on Tuesday with the Bobcats and Barstow closing out the opening round with a 7:30 p.m. contest. The tournament will continue on Friday and Saturday.