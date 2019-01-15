The Basehor-Linwood Bobcats closed out the first round of the 19th Annual Bobcat Invitational with a 67-49 win over the Barstow Knights Tuesday night at Basehor-Linwood High School.

The Bobcats jumped out early in the first quarter but turnovers and missed shots let the Knights take a 14-13 lead after the first quarter.

The Bobcats found more rhythm in the second quarter. They led 23-18 with 3:49 remaining in the second quarter. The team would then go on a 13-2 run at the end of the quarter to take a 36-20 halftime lead.

Barstow would cut the lead to 46-38 with less than three minutes remaining in the third quarter and 49-40 with 45.6 seconds.

The Bobcats would enter the fourth up 51-40 and would cruise to the 67-49 victory.

Jacob Coleman led the Bobcats with 25 points, including 12 from the field in the second quarter.

Bobcats head coach Mike McBride said the team was down players due to illness Tuesday night and that led to the team being raddled at the start of the game.

“We already had one kid gone with the flu,” McBride said. “Another kid caught the flue and didn’t get a temperature until 5 p.m. So we found out two starters would be gone right before. Actually had to take two people from my JV game. They hadn’t started yet. Thank goodness. So we pulled them from Mill Valley and drove them over here so we would have enough to play. So we were a little raddled in the first quarter. So I thought we pulled it together and played OK.”

McBride said a big focus for the grind of the tournament will be staying healthy as the flu season progresses. He also said the team needs to slow down.

“We need to slow down a bit,” he said. “We got sped up and we’re not the fastest kids on the planet so I don’t know why we got sped up. We got to slow down. That’s what we are going to concentrate on.”

He also said the team playing fast could have come from the team being nervous and not knowing what Barstow would bring. McBride said he really liked what Barstow did in the game.

The Bobcats will be off until Friday when they continue the tournament.

Basehor-Linwood will host Piper at 6 p.m. in the main gym. The Pirates are coming off a win over St. Joseph Central Tuesday night.