The area schools were in action over the weekend in basketball, wrestling and bowling. Basehor-Linwood and Lansing were supposed to travel to Royal Valley for powerlifting but it was delayed to Feb. 23 due to weather. A recap of Friday’s basketball action can be found at www.leavenworthtimes.com/sports/20190112/pioneers-roll-past-lions-in-rivalry-game

The Leavenworth wrestling team traveled to Newton for the 55th Newton Invitational Tournament of Champions.

The tournament featured 30 schools, including a school from Missouri and Oklahoma.

The Pioneers finished 21st as a team with 45 points at the weekend tournament.

Leavenworth’s Hartwell Taylor finished third at 126 pounds for the highest placement by a Pioneer. His finish included a win over Levi Buckridge of Emporia, who is the No. 4 wrestler in 5A at 126 pounds.

Jacob McLain and Tyler Robinson also snagged seventh for the Pioneers at 145 and 195 pounds. Head coach Matt Long said they had a hard tournament in which to place.

The Pioneers return to the mat on Wednesday at 6 p.m. when they travel to Shawnee Heights.

The Lansing Lions and Basehor-Linwood Bobcats both competed at Basehor-Linwood High School over the weekend at the 19th Bobcat Classic. The tournament featured 30 schools competing in 14 weight classes. The Bobcats finished 21st. The Lions were ninth. Bonner Springs won the tournament with 232 points. St. Thomas Aquinas, Mill Valley and Abilene finished second to fourth.

Bobcats head coach Jason Puderbaugh said the Bobcats struggled over the weekend with a 12-19 team record. He did point out Josh Willcutt’s fourth-place finish and a 4-2 record and Kaden Jacobson’s Standout Wrestler performance. Jacobson knocked off the No. 1-ranked 6A wrestler to advance to the finals before falling short in the championship to the No. 2-ranked 5A wrestler from St. Thomas Aquinas, Jared Simma. Aidan Baker picked up two wins in his first Bobcat Classic and Cohen Suchy and Zach Radefeld snagged one win each.

The Bobcats will travel to Paola on Friday for a tournament that is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

Lansing head coach Nick Flynn said it was a tough tournament but he was impressed with how the team responded to the losses.

“It was a tough tournament and our team competed very well,” Flynn said. “We took some hard losses on the day but I was very impressed with the way our guys responded. When things don’t go your way, you have to pick yourself up and go get the next best thing, and that’s what we did.”

The Lions had five wrestlers place. Gabriel Bailey was sixth, Malachi Tinnel placed fifth, Camden Maestas was fourth and the Lions had two place third, Dylan McLain and Braiden McKee.

Flynn said he was impressed with the performances of McLain and Bailey.

“I was really impressed with Dylan McLain,” Flynn said. “He wrestled extremely tough and had a great day. He lost a match early on day one and stormed through the backside of the bracket. He really showed others how strong of a wrestler he can be. I was also impressed with Gabe Bailey. This was a big tournament that he came into as a freshman and placed. This was big for him. He has really started to put some things together and is becoming a solid wrestler. I think Gabe will continue to improve throughout the year and will be very difficult to handle once the state tournament comes around.”

Lansing returns to the mat on Friday at De Soto for a dual tournament. It is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

Bowling

The Leavenworth Pioneers began their bowling season last Thursday and Friday at Royal Crest Lanes in Lawrence. The boys’ team bowled Thursday with a total of 2,453 across the three games from their six bowlers to finish fourth behind Olathe East, Seaman and Shawnee Mission West.

William Ayers’ 693 series was the third-highest of the meet earning him a spot on the all-tournament team and a medal. Tristan Smith scored 614, Nathaniel Rolon had 579, Devin Butzin scored 478, Ty Richards had 474 and Chandler Allen had 456.

The girls’ team began their season the following day in Lawrence with five bowlers finishing with 1,591 points. The team was led by freshman Chloe Herring with 438 points. Reanna Lucas scored 397, Margaret Collins scored 387, Brooke Collins had 351 and Clare Langfoss had 319.

The Pioneers return to the bowling alley on Tuesday when they face De Soto, Turner and Lansing at Crown Lanes in Leavenworth. The meet is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m.