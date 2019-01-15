As the winter sports continue to play their first games and tournaments after the winter break, other sports are beginning their season. Powerlifting began their first meets a couple of weeks ago and this past week saw the start of high school bowling.

Leavenworth began their season in Lawrence last Thursday and Friday. The boys’ team finished fourth, led by William Ayers’ 693 series for the third highest of the meet to earn him a spot on the all-tournament team and a medal. The girls’ team was led by freshman Chloe Herring with 438 points across the three games.

Head coach Nathan Troyer said practices were limited as a team before the first meet as they only had two practices before the first meet.

“Practice as a team was limited,” Troyer said. “But many of the bowlers this year did a good job of holding themselves accountable and got practice in on their own leading up to the beginning of the season.”

This year’s team is made up of nine girls and 15 boys. They will be led by seniors Margaret Collins, Hailey Corbin, Chandler Allen, Devin Butzin, Nick Hawley and Ty Richards.

Troyer said the seniors will be influential this year.

“Our seniors will be very influential throughout the year,” Troyer said. “Especially for our girls’ team. We have five freshmen and in our first tournament, three of them bowled varsity. Brooke Collins, Chloe Herring and Clare Langfoss saw first-hand what league and regional tournament bowling looks like at the Free State tournament this last week. I also expect mature leadership and big numbers out of Reana Lucas this year.”

The Pioneers practice at Crown Lanes in Leavenworth with Lansing and Atchison. Troyer said Martha Bredehoeft does an “amazing” job at Crown Lanes to get all three schools in as much as possible.

He said the meet he is looking forward to the most is senior night.

“Senior night is always one of my favorite nights,” he said. “And this year it’s on Valentine’s Day. Should be fun.”

Lansing

The Lansing Lions bowling team began their season on Monday at Crown Lanes. Like the Pioneers, the Lions had to deal with a limited amount of practices before the first meet with the team only having three last week. The team is coached by Martha Bredehoeft.

Bredehoeft said this year’s team is smaller compared to teams in the past.

“We have a smaller group of kids this year,” Bredehoeft said. “So we should be able to get more out of them.”

She mentioned that the Lions have typically had strong teams that made it to state and it is possible for the team to be contenders again this year.

“The girls look to be strong contenders again this year,” she said. “The boys with some hard work should be able to get there again this year.”

This year’s team currently has 19 bowlers with nine boys and 10 girls. The team has six seniors this year. Bredehoeft said the top bowlers starting out are Cody Vander Staay and Kyah Surritte. She also said they will look for the other seniors, Dakota Sill, JD Brown, Weston Miros and Rae Holden.

Like Troyer, Bredehoeft said the team always looks forward to their senior night, which is also on Feb. 14. She said Atchison has been added to that night as well.