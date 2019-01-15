he Kanas City Tornadoes basketball team opened their season with back to back wins over the Raleigh Firebirds Friday and Saturday night.

The Tornadoes opened with a 110-98 win Friday night at Hy-Vee Arena, formerly known as Kemper Arena.

The game had multiple lead changes in a back and forth game. Renaldo Major led the Tornadoes with 30 points. Former Leavenworth Pioneer and Saint Mary basketball standout Grant Greenberg scored 22 points, including 19 in the second half. Tavares, Chris Sterling and Tyshawn Patterson each scored in double figures as well. Keenan Palmore led Raleigh with 21 points.

The Tornadoes followed up the Friday win with a 103-77 victory on Saturday.

The Tornadoes return to the court on Wednesday and Thursday when they travel to Florida to take on the Tampa Bay Titans. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. on both nights.

They will return to Hy-Vee Arena on Jan. 25 and Jan. 27. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. for both games.