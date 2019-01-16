Area prep teams were in action Tuesday night in swimming, bowling and basketball.

The Lansing Lions hosted their home swim meet on Tuesday. The meet featured the Lions, Bonner Springs, Piper, Sumner Academy and Leavenworth.

The Lions took the meet with a score of 433. The Pioneers snagged the runner-up spot with 302.

Lansing head coach Josh Floetke said the meet was filled with great races.

“We had a great meet with a lot of great races,” Floetke said. “The competition brought by our guest teams really pushed our swimmers to perform. A good example of this was Leavenworth swimmer Weston Marshall pushing our own Maxwell Walck to a state qualifying time in the 200 individual medley.”

Walck’s qualifying time in the 200 was one of many for the Lions on Tuesday. Walck also snagged a qualifying time in the 100 breaststroke. Zachary Crumpacker also swam a qualifing time in the 200 and 500 freestyle. Evan Dusselier swam a qualifying time in the 100 butterfly. The Lions also had three relays qualify. Walck, Luka Misevic, Jake Hamilton and Greyson Walker qualified in the 200 freestyle relay. Crumpacker, Walker, Dusselier and Robert Schafer also swam a qualification time in the 400 free relay. Kade Imhoff, Walck, Dusselier and Hamilton qualified in the 200 medley relay.

Floetke said the strong swimming by the second and third entries for the Lions determined their win.

“The close finishes for first place were not the determining factor in the outcome of the meet,” he said. “It was the performance of our second and third entries in each of the events that produced the decisive victory. Our younger and developing swimmers have been working hard and continue to drop time. They will be the determining factor as we move closer to our conference championship meet.”

For Leavenworth, the 200 medley relay team of Marshall, Kato Fischer, Curtis Springer and Jack Schilling took first place and reduced their state qualifying time. The Pioneers ended with 25 personal bests and had multiple state consideration times. The 200 freestyle relay team of Fischer, Springer, Schilling and Marshall came within .44 seconds of a qualifying time.

Marshall had a personal best in the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle. Springer decreased his state consideration time in the 100 butterfly. Fischer snagged second and fourth in his events. Fischer cut to seconds in his second-place finish in the 100 breast to put him within two seconds of a state qualifying time. Schilling also took second and fourth in his events. His 100 freestyle time is within a second of state consideration.

Head coach Kaley Wittrock said she was proud of how the team raced.

“I am especially proud of the way the team raced in their events,” Wittrock said. “There were many races determined by just a touch, a few hundredths of a second. Despite some not going our way, we see some mechanics to improve and earned best times through those tough races. I’m excited to see the boys race again at our home meet next Tuesday and, hopefully, continue to build on (Tuesday night’s) momentum. Twenty-five best times is our season best and is really encouraging as we continue to build the intensity of practices leading up the league meet.”

The two teams will meet again on Saturday when both travel to Blue Valley Southwest. The meet is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

Bowling

The Lansing Lions kicked off their 2019 bowling season on Monday and Tuesday.

The Lions hosted Atchison and Piper on Monday to begin play. The Lions finished second in both the boys’ and girls’ meets.

The boys’ team finished with a total score of 2,326. Cody Vander Staay led the team with 680. Dakota Sill had 590, Hayden Hurley had 548 and Kenden Coleman had 508.

Vander Staay’s performance was the second-highest of the day behind Piper’s Brendyn Bard. Bard edged out Vander Staay by two points.

In the girls’ meet, the Lions scored 1,902. Cynthia Phillips had the team high with 535. Kyah Surritte scored 486, Paige Sorensen had 441, Jenna Hagan scored 429 and Aubree Dutton had 367. Phillips had the second-highest total on the day behind Nikki Meiele from Atchison. Surritte was the fifth highest.

The Lions returned to the bowling alley on Tuesday to host De Soto, Turner and Leavenworth in the first United Kansas Conference meet for bowling.

The Pioneers took first in the boys’ meet with 2,538. Lansing was third with 2,322. The Pioneers were led by Tristan Smith with 693, including a 279 in the first game. Ty Richards scored 626, Nick Hawley bowled a 614, William Ayers had 568, Nathaniel Rolon scored 556 and Devin Butzin scored 388.

For the Lions, Vander Staay led the team again with 657. Hurley had 636, Sill had 562 and Coleman scored 467.

De Solo’s Sean Cauthron was the top individual bowler with 705. Smith was second, Vander Staay was third, Hurley was fourth and Richards was fifth.

The Lions took the girls’ meet scoring 2,019. Leavenworth finished third with 1,728.

Lansing was led by Phillips with 614. Surritte scored 575, Sorensen had 407, Hagan had 384 and Dutton scored 361.

Chloe Herring led Leavenworth with 470. Reanna Lucas scored 459, Brooke Collins scored 396, Margaret Collins had 387 and Hailey Corbin scored 322.

Phillips was the top individual bowler. Surritte was second and Herring was fifth.

Leavenworth returns to the lanes Friday at Olathe East Bowling Center for a quad with Atchison, Olathe North and Washburn Rural. Lansing is off until Jan. 28 when they travel to Gage Bowling Center in Topeka to take on Shawnee Heights, Turner and Leavenworth.

Basketball

Tournaments are back for prep hoops. The Basehor-Linwood Bobcats closed out the opening round of their boys’ home tournament with a win over Barstow Tuesday night. A recap can be found in Wednesday’s paper or at www.leavenworthtimes.com

The tournament continued Wednesday with the first round of the girls’ tournament. Due to the possible inclement weather this weekend, the tournament’s Friday and Saturday games were moved up a day. The tournament will start at 3 p.m. on both days with girls’ games in both the main and auxiliary gyms followed by a boys’ game at 4:30 p.m.

There is another set of girls’ games at 6 p.m. Each night will wrap up with boys’ games at 7:30 p.m.

The Bobcats girls team will face Holton at 6 p.m. in the auxiliary gym Thursday. The boys’ team will play Piper at 7:30 p.m. in the main gym.

The Lansing Lions took on Blue Valley North in the first round the Shawnee Mission West tournament in boys’ basketball on Tuesday night. The Lions beat the Mustangs 57-53 to advance in the tournament. Lansing’s Jaden Remington scored 20 points in the win to lead the Lions. Luke Adams led Blue Valley North with 17points. Lansing continues play Thursday when they take on the Grandview Bulldogs at 7:45 p.m. The Lions will play again Friday to wrap up the tournament. A loss Thursday will put them in the third-place game at 6:15 p.m. and a win puts them into the finals at 7:45 p.m.

The Pleasant Ridge Rams fell to Cornerstone in the opening round of the Oskaloosa tournament 51-38.

Head coach Pat Battle said the Rams struggled early as the Cornerstone Saints made seven of their first nine shots and led 22-8 after the first quarter and 32-21 at halftime. After outscoring the Saints 14-6 in the third, the Rams were able to cut the Saints lead to one in the fourth, but Pleasant Ridge failed to make a field goal in the final four minutes to fall to 4-6 on the season and into the consolation semifinals. Connor Gibson led the Rams with 12 points. Dawson Douthitt scored nine and Justin Johnston had eight.

The Rams continued the tournament on Wednesday against Atchison County.

The Lansing girls were the lone area basketball team in action Tuesday that did not play in a tournament in a 59-48 loss to Mill Valley.

The Lions traveled to Mill Valley and got down 11-0 early before climbing back to take a 14-13 lead at the end of the first quarter. It was a four-point game with 2:33 remaining in the fourth quarter before the Lions turned it over and fouled that allowed Mill Valley to make free throws in the final stretch to secure the win.

Taylor Lang led the Lions with 18 points and seven rebounds. Samantha Caldwell also had 11 points.

Head coach KC Simmons said the mental mistakes led to the loss.

“We played hard and did a good job defending certain aspects of their offense,” Simmons said. “But we had too many turnovers and mental lapses to pull off the victory. We need to clean up a lot of little things if we want to continue to grow as a team. Having a week to prepare for our midseason tournament at Wellsville will hopefully help accomplish that.”

The Lions travel to Wellsville on Tuesday for the opening round of the tournament.