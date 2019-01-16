The Basehor-Linwood Bobcats girls’ basketball team fell to the Piper Pirates 60-31 Wednesday in the opening round of the 19th Annual Bobcat Invitational Tournament.

The Pirates and Bobcats scored early baskets to tie the game 2-2 in the first before Piper would build a lead. Basehor-Linwood would find themselves down 17-8 after one quarter.

The Bobcats would start to crawl back being down 22-15 with 4:55 remaining in the first half but the Pirates increased the lead to double-digits up 29-18 at halftime.

Piper would come out strong in the third quarter outscoring Basehor-Linwood 23-7 in the third quarter to take a 52-25 commanding lead.

The Pirates would hold onto the lead and secure the victory 60-31. Lucy Lally led the Bobcats with seven points on the night. Addison Penegar and Sarah Lawless each had six points. Isabel Sibert and Riley Tinder scored four. Brianna Ward and Madelynn Horton scored two each. The Pirates had three in double figures with Ryan Cobbins leading the team with 14. Riley Porter and Ali Vigil each scored 10.

Bobcats head coach Jason Tatkenhorst praised the Pirates after the loss and said the Bobcats still have work to do.

“Piper is one of the best teams in all classes of Kansas,” Tatkenhorst said. “So we knew what we were in for. I knew they were down a player. We were down a couple players being sick today. A couple that were not feeling well. So it was tough, the mindset of our players. But we really came out and battled. Especially in the first half. We did an awful lot of things correct. The second half we kind of reverted to some things we want to stay away from doing that we do sometimes. We got to make sure that doesn’t happen the rest of the tournament. I think the girls can leave this game with some positives. I hope they see some of those negatives and fix those if we want to win these next two games of the tournament. But now it turns into mental toughness.”

The Bobcats loss dropped them into the consolation bracket of the tournament. They return to the court Thursday night at 6 p.m. against Holton. The game will be played in the auxiliary gym. Piper and St. Joseph Central will play at the same time in the main gym.