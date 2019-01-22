A Leavenworth High football player will represent the community next week at the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl in Dallas.

Leavenworth senior Jacob Zilmer will participate in the game on the West team Tuesday at 10 a.m.

The linebacker found out he would participate in this game in August. The selection to the game was a result of hard work by Zilmer over the past two years.

“Leading up to (acceptance to the game), there were some combines,” Zilmer said. “Probably the summer of 2016. It was right after my sophomore year and I went to my first combine there. I got invited to that based off my performance in my sophomore season. So I competed in the regional and super regional. That year, I didn’t make the game. And then the following year, right after my junior year, I went back to the regional and super regional and this time it was good enough to make the game.”

Zilmer said he did not do much extra work before his first year in the combine. He said motivation to try and make the game paired with him wanting to recover from an injury during wrestling season as a junior pushed him to do extra work. He said he would do morning workouts with the team and then come home to do his own workouts.

“That’s pretty much been the whole day when I’m not in the gym or on the field,” he said. “I would be watching film to study things and get my mind right for the season.”

Zilmer will leave for Dallas on Friday. This will not be the first time the linebacker has been to Texas. He said he previously went there for the super regional, has toured colleges there and attended a football camp at Baylor.

Saturday, the players will get together and will be fitted for uniforms. Zilmer said there will be a dinner that night. Sunday and Monday will be practices leading up to the game. Zilmer also said he will have to share a room with others.

“I know on Sunday and Monday I’m going to have to share a room with other players,” he said. “Which is actually something I’m very excited for. It’s just a process of really trying to get everyone to know each other and kind of get a bond going right before a game because there is not a lot of time.”

Zilmer will wear No. 54 for the West. The West will be coached by former NFL cornerback Mark McMillan. The “Mighty Mouse” was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 10th round in 1992. He also played for the New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs, San Fransisco 49ers and Washington Redskins. McMillan was the NFL leader in interception return yards in 1997 with the Chiefs. Zilmer will get to keep the jersey and will also get a ring. His mother, Teresa Zilmer, said they are excited about it.

“I’m really excited for him because he’s worked so hard for this,” Teresa Zilmer said. “Like he was saying, he’s done his own workouts and was nationally ranked by Blue-Grey last year so that’s helped him a lot. He has an offer from Sterling and Ottawa so he’s gotten some notoriety. But I’m really excited for him because he’s worked so hard so it’s good to see him progress.”

She also pointed out that the linebacker was nominated for the game by Byron Evans, a former linebacker for the Philadelphia Eagles and the 1986 Pac-10 Defensive Player of the Year.

Mark Littrell, Zilmer’s head coach at Leavenworth, is also excited for the linebacker.

“I am really excited for Jacob to be playing in the Blue-Grey Bowl in Dallas,” Littrell said. “This is one of those honors that Jacob will remember for the rest of his life. I am sure that Jacob will represent Leavenworth in a positive manner and that he will have a great time.”

Zilmer is still unsure on his football career after the game on Tuesday. He has offers from Sterling College and Ottawa University but thinks the game can be a big opportunity for recruiting.

“As of right now, I’ve only got two schools looking at me for football,” Zilmer said. “This is a huge opportunity for me to be recruited. So after this, it just depends on if or when some coaches want to get in touch with me about starting the recruiting process with their school and we will just see how it goes. But this is kind of late in the recruiting process so I am not too sure how that’s going to go for me.”

The Blue-Grey All-American Bowl will be played at AT&T Stadium. The game will also be aired online on the Impact Football Network.