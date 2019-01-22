Area schools were in action over the weekend in wrestling, basketball and bowling. Powerlifting and swimming were also scheduled for the weekend but were postponed due to the weather.

On Friday, Basehor-Linwood and Pleasant Ridge traveled to Paola for wrestling.

The Bobcats would finish eighth and the Rams came in at 17th. Chanute won the tournament.

Bobcats head coach Jason Puderbaugh said there was a lot of positives to talk about with the Friday performance. He pointed out notable performances, including Joe Phillips at 138 pounds going 3-1 on the day with all three wins coming from pins. Puderbaugh also pointed out Tanner Parish going 4-1, Colyn Lucas going 3-2, Zane Kincaid’s varsity debut with a 3-2 record and Josh Willcutt “dominating” his way into the championship thanks to three pins. Willcutt would fall in the championship to take second. The Bobcats’ Standout Wrestler for the tournament was freshman Cohen Suchy.

“Cohen led his team in multiple stat categories with five reversals, seven nearfall turns, 32 match points and four pins,” Puderbaugh said. “Cohen also went 4-1 on the day again suffering a first-round loss and then battling through the backdoor to finish seventh.”

The Rams were led by Nate Wilburn finishing third at 120 pounds. Robert Gwartney and Trevor Ragland also placed on the day with both coming in sixth place.

The Bobcats return to the mat Tuesday when they travel to Emporia. Puderbaugh said the Bobcats are attempting to redeem the narrow dual loss last season. The Rams will travel to Atchison on Saturday for a tournament.

Lansing was also in action on Friday as they traveled to De Soto for the Wildcats’ duals tournament. The Lions would finish third behind Tonganoxie and Olathe North.

The Lions defeated De Soto 65-12 to take the third-place spot. Lansing returns to the mat Saturday at Shawnee Mission North.

Bowling

The Leavenworth bowling team traveled to Olathe on Friday to face off with Washburn Rural and Olathe North.

The Pioneers finished second in the boys’ and third in the girls’ meets.

For the boys’, the Pioneers were led by Riley Frederickson with 639. Tristan Smith scored 615, William Ayers scored 588, Nick Hawley scored 554, Nathaniel Rolon had 546 and Ty Richards scored 467.

Frederickson’s high series was one point better than Ben Banks of Washburn Rural for the top individual bowler. Smith was fifth.

The girls were led by Chloe Herring with 460. Brooke Collins scored 457, Clare Langfoss scored 370, Reanna Lucas scored 348 and Margaret Collins scored 351.

The Pioneers will host De Soto, Shawnee Heights and Turner at Crown Lanes on Tuesday. The meet is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

Basketball

The Bobcat Invitational was altered due to the weather. The tournament was moved up a day to avoid the weather Saturday but Friday’s action was altered again due to teams not being able to make it to Basehor.

The girls’ team at Basehor-Linwood faced Blue Valley Friday for a chance to take fifth place. The Bobcats trailed 22-20 at halftime but scored 21 in the second half to take a 41-37 victory.

The boys’ team bounced back from the 49-47 loss to Piper Thursday night to beat Ottawa 53-49 and snag third in the tournament and improve their record to 9-2 on the season.

The girls’ team will return to the court Saturday at 1 p.m. when they travel to Lee’s Summit to face St. Michael the Archangel Catholic High School. The boys’ next game will be Jan. 29 when they travel to Pittsburg.

The Lansing Lions boys continued their play at the Shawnee Mission West tournament Friday with the Lions facing Blue Springs South in the third-place game. The Lions would fall 71-60. They will travel to Shawnee Mission South on Wednesday for their next game. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. A highlight of the tournament for the Lions was Jaden Remington averaging more than 18 points in the three games against Grandview, Blue Valley North and Blue Springs South.

The Leavenworth boys’ team beat Coffeyville Friday night 71-60 in overtime before falling to Emporia on Saturday in the Ralph Miller Classic in Chanute.

The Pioneers jumped out to a 12-9 lead after the first quarter before Coffeyville took the halftime lead at 31-24. The Pioneers still trailed 43-37 after three before forcing the overtime and snagging the 11-point win.

They returned to the court the next day against Emporia with another lead after one quarter. The Pioneers would keep the lead for much of the game before an Emporia comeback would lead to the 54-53 Emporia win to drop the Pioneers to sixth in the Ralph Miller Classic. The boys return to the court Friday at Shawnee Mission Northwest. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The Pioneers girls’ team also saw action on Friday in a road matchup at Shawnee Mission Northwest. The Pioneers struggled from the field for much of the game and fell 51-40. McKenzie Brown led the team with 17 points. Aleshia Jones scored 13 for the Pioneers. Leavenworth will travel to Lawrence Free State this week for a tournament. The tournament is scheduled to begin Thursday.