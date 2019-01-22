Tuesday’s local prep sports were canceled due to the weather.

The events canceled include the Lansing Lions girls’ basketball game vs. Spring Hill at the Wellsville tournament, Pleasant Ridge’s game against Oskaloosa in the Jefferson County North tournament, Lansing and Leavenworth’s swim meet at Leavenworth, Leavenworth’s home bowling meet, Basehor-Linwood wrestling at Emporia and Lansing’s home dual against Olathe West.

The Lions’ basketball game against Spring Hill at the Wellsville tournament was rescheduled to Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Pleasant Ridge and Oskaloosa will play at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Jefferson County North Elementary and Middle School in Nortonville.

The remaining scheduled events do not currently have a date rescheduled. The Leavenworth Times will post updates when those dates are announced.