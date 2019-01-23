The Kansas Basketball Coaches Association and Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association released their updated rankings earlier this week.

In boys’ basketball, the Basehor-Linwood Bobcats enter the week ranked No. 6 in 5A, the same ranking as last week. The Bobcats are coming off play in their home tournament last week. The Bobcats went 2-1 in the tournament and finished third. They are now 9-2 on the season. The Bobcats return to the court Jan. 29 when they travel to Pittsburg, which is currently No. 2 in 5A behind top-ranked Maize.

The Pleasant Ridge girls are also in this week’s rankings. They jumped up to No. 6 after being No. 9 in the previous rankings. The Rams are 8-1. They previously played Horton on Jan. 11 in a 63-35 win. The Rams are scheduled to face Oskaloosa in the opening round of a tournament at Jefferson County North. Due to weather, the game that was originally scheduled for Tuesday will now be played Thursday. The Rams are scheduled to continue the tournament on Friday and Saturday before returning home to host Maur Hill on Jan. 29. Nemaha Central comes in as the No. 1-ranked 3A school on the girls’ side.

The wrestling rankings remain similar to last week. Pleasant Ridge’s Trevor Ragland fell one spot to No. 3 at 106 pounds in the 3-2-1A rankings.

Lansing dropped out of the team rankings after being No. 10 last week. Camden Maestas and Joseph Irwin remain fourth at 106 and 145 pounds. Malachi Tinnel, Dylan McLain and Dylan Ward are sixth at 152, 160 and 182. Basehor-Linwood’s Josh Wilcutt remains at sixth at 195 pounds and Kaden Jacobson is still No. 6 at 145 pounds.

Leavenworth’s Hartwell Taylor remains No. 3 at 126 pounds in 6A.