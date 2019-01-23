Wednesday’s local prep sports were canceled due to the weather.

Lansing and Pleasant Ridge girls’ basketball games were originally scheduled to be played Tuesday evening but were delayed to Wednesday due to Tuesday’s weather. The weather delayed the games an extra day. Lansing will now face Spring Hill in the Wellsville tournament at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday night. Pleasant Ridge will face Oskaloosa in the Jefferson County North tournament at 7:30 p.m.

Lansing was also set to play Shawnee Mission South in boys’ basketball but it was delayed. A rescheduled date has not been announced yet. The Leavenworth Times will post updates when the date is announced.