High School sports resumed action Thursday after weather delayed events across the area.

The Pleasant Ridge Rams and Lansing Lions girls’ basketball teams got their first-round games in for their tournaments Thursday night after both games were delayed twice due to the weather Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Rams traveled to Jefferson County North to take on Oskaloosa.

The Rams jumped out early, going up 20-11 after the first quarter and led 36-27 at halftime.

Pleasant Ridge had a strong third quarter, outscoring Oskaloosa 27-10 to have a commanding 63-37 advantage entering the final quarter before cruising to a 77-53 win.

The Rams were led by Lindsey Heim with 16 points. Three other Rams were in double figures. Julie Miller scored 14 and Gabbi Watkins and Kaija Nutsch each scored 12.

Rams head coach Mike Koontz said the team shot well but needs to take care of the ball better.

“We shot the ball very well last night,” Koontz said. “We need to take care of the ball better and box out. Oskaloosa had many opportunities to get second and third chances. We are going to have to clean that up. It was a great first-round win and we are going to have a tough one against Atchison County Community High School.”

The Rams continued the tournament Friday night against Atchison County. The Tigers defeated Rossville Thursday night 45-29.

Koontz said there are advantages and disadvantages with playing consecutive nights.

“Advantages of playing on consecutive nights is we don’t have to wait to play,” he said. “We get right back at it. Disadvantage (is) not as long to prepare for the next team. We are ready to go though. We want to play and get right back at it.”

The Lansing Lions girls’ basketball team also got their tournament game in after delays at the Wellsville tournament. The Lions faced Spring Hill, which previously beat the Lions 50-33 on Dec. 7.

The Lions bounced back and defeated Spring Hill 77-55.

Lansing had four players score at least nine points. Taylor Lang and Sam Caldwell led the team with 12. Caroline Crawford added 11. Crawford also rebounded the ball 13 times. Gerenda Smith and Caitlin Bishop each scored nine.

Head coach KC Simmons said it was a good win thanks to a balanced offensive performance.

“It was a good win for us considering Spring Hill beat us by 17 points earlier this year,” Simmons said. “We struggled at times on the defensive end but a very balanced offensive attack helped capture the victory.”

Lansing continued their tournament play Friday against Nemaha Central. The Thunder defeated Hayden 52-50 Thursday night.

The Leavenworth girls’ basketball team began their tournament play at Lawrence Free State on Thursday against Olathe West.

Olathe West led the Pioneers after the first quarter 14-12 but the Pioneers outscored the Owls 18-12 to take a 30-26 halftime lead.

The Pioneers would have 32 more points in the second half on their way to a 62-54 victory. Leavenworth had a strong showing from the free throw line going 22-for-26 on the night.

The team was led by Alyche Brown with a season-high 30 points, including 12-for-13 at the free throw line. Aleshia Jones also scored 20 points.

“It wasn’t a thing of beauty offensively, but our defense got it done in the end,” Pioneers head coach Derek Bissitt said.

The Pioneers returned to the court Friday night against Blue Valley Southwest.

Swimming

The Leavenworth Pioneers and Lansing Lions traveled to Blue Valley Southwest Thursday in a meet rescheduled from this past Saturday. The Lions won the meet and the Pioneers finished third.

Pioneers head coach Kaley Wittrock said the team had a good showing at the rescheduled meet. The Pioneers qualified for the 400 freestyle relay. The team of Jack Schilling, Kato Fischer, Curtis Springer and Weston Marshall beat the 6A qualification time by five seconds. The same relay team came within 37 hundredths of a second from qualifying for state in the 200 freestyle relay. Marshall also came close to a qualification in the 100 butterfly. He finished second in the event and Springer was fourth. Both times improved on their consideration times and set personal bests. The Pioneers set 21 personal bests Thursday.

“The team swam well despite the challenges we have faced the past week with weather canceling practice and forcing meets to be rescheduled,” Wittrock said. “I’m excited to see the team focus on turns, streamlines and tweak some technique leading up to the league meet. I'm excited that we have qualified another relay for state and are getting some individuals closer to qualifying times. It is difficult to reach these 6A qualifying times but the team is stepping up the challenge.”

The Lions’ strong performance on Thursday gave them more state qualifications and a new school record.

The 200 medley relay team of Robert Schafer, Maxwell Walck, Zach Crumpacker and Greyson Walker set a new school record with their time. The relay team of Kade Imhoff, Tucker Dixon, Eval Dusselier and Luka Misevic also posted a state qualifying time. All four swimmers are from Basehor-Linwood swimming for Lansing. It is the first state qualifying relay team for the Bobcats.

They also got a state consideration time in the 400 freestyle relay.

Individuals who swam considerations times include Jake Hamilton in the 200 free, Misevic in the 100 butterfly, Brock Martin in the 500 free and Schafer and Walck in the 100 free. Crumpacker swam a qualifying time in the 200 individual medley and Walker qualified in the 50 free. Walker’s time was 0.3 seconds off of the school record.

Head coach Josh Floetke said the team is looking forward to their next few meets before the conference and state meets.

The Pioneers and Lions return to the pool at 3:30 p.m. Monday at Leavenworth in a make-up from Jan. 22. The swim teams will meet again the next day at Lansing at 4:30 p.m.