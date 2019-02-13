It didn't take Washburn Rural's boys basketball team long to bounce back from its first loss of the season — four days and exactly one very good first quarter.

Coming off a 53-42 Centennial League loss last Friday at Topeka High, Washburn came out of the gate Tuesday night with a 20-6 opening quarter against Manhattan and never looked back, rolling to a 54-34 victory at Rural.

With the victory the Junior Blues improved to 16-1 overall and 11-1 in the Centennial League, sharing the top spot in the league with High.

"I was pleased with our defense,'' Washburn Rural coach Kevin Muff said. "I thought tonight defensively we did some good things, the second half not so much, but the first half, establishing ourselves defensively and getting them on their heels and getting some turnovers.

"I think Jordan (White) had four steals in the first half alone and we had some other guys getting some transition baskets just from our defense. If we can score off our defense that makes us pretty good and I thought we did that the first half.''

The Junior Blues built their lead to 31-12 at the half and led 47-26 at the start of the fourth quarter. Rural led by as many as 24 points in the third quarter.

Senior Savian Edwards and junior Drew Bortz led Rural with 11 points apiece while Joe Berry had nine points and White eight.

"Tonight was huge,'' Bortz said. "We had to come out and bounce back and bring our energy up and get back to playing the right way.

"We had to take another big step towards getting our goal and that's a Centennial League championship.''

Manhattan (8-10, 5-7) did not have a player crack double figures, with senior Lawson Monaco and junior Chandler Marks scoring eight points apiece.

WASHBURN RURAL BOYS 54, MANHATTAN 34

Manhattan;6;6;14;8;—;34

Washburn Rural;20;11;16;7;—;54

Manhattan (8-10, 5-7) — Monaco 2 4-8 8, Braxmeyer 2 0-4 4, Munsen 1 1-2 3, Hoover 0 0-1 0, Marks 4 0-0 8, Weixelman 2 0-0 6, Riddick 1 0-0 2, Artis 0 0-0 0, Williams 0 0-0 0, Barron 0 1-2 1, Higgins 0 2-2 2, Sullivan 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 8-19 34.

Washburn Rural (16-1, 11-1) — Edwards 5 0-1 11, Berry 3 3-3 9, White 2 4-4 8, Downing 1 4-6 6, Bortz 2 7-8 11, Glynn 1 0-0 3, Williams 0 1-2 1, Markham 0 0-0 0, Krueger 0 1-2 1, VanAalst 1 2-4 4, Patterson 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 22-30 54.

3-point goals — Manhattan 2 (Weixelman 2), Washburn Rural 2 (Glynn, Edwards). Total fouls — Manhattan 22, Washburn Rural 17. Fouled out — White, Edwards.