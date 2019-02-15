The Central Christian College of Kansas women's basketball team put together one of their best efforts of the season, but it wasn't quite enough as the Lions of Southwestern Assemblies of God University held off the pesky Tigers for the 91-82 result.

Coming out of the gates, SAGU looked poised to take control of the game and run away with it as they jumped out to a 28-14 lead at the end of the first quarter. But the Lady Tigers doubled down on their defensive intensity, holding the Lions to just 10 points in the second quarter, as well as holding them to 0-of-8 from three-point territory, chipping the lead down to just 38-32 at the half. One big reason was the Tigers' ability to hold SAGU's Lexi Rich in check. Rich came into the game leading the Sooner Athletic Conference in scoring at just under 19 points per game, but the Tigers held her to just nine points in the first half on 3-of-14 shooting (2-for-8 from three). Coming out of the half, the Lions got back to their high-scoring ways, putting up 27 points in the third quarter. Lexi Rich wouldn't be held down for long, as she ended the quarter by scoring the Lions' final 11 points.Holly Golden did her best to match Rich's output after she finished the first half with 15 points (11 points from free throws). She and Havanna Yannello combined for 14 of the Tigers' 22 third quarter points. Heading into the final quarter, the Tigers did their best to complete the comeback, but couldn't get enough stops on the defensive end as SAGU stayed just out of reach. Piper Kalthoff came to life for the Tigers in the final quarter, scoring 12 of her 18 points in the quarter. On the other side, however, Lexi Rich and Kiara Glenn went to work for the Lions to close out the game, as they combined for 23 of the Lions' 26 points in the final quarter.

It was an eventful game, with the teams heading to the line a combined 68 times, including attempts coming from the four technical fouls issued against the Lions. The Tigers finished the night 25-for-84 (29.8 percent) from the field, including 7-for-32 (21.9 percent) from three and 25-for-32 (78.1 percent) from the free throw line. They also collected 49 rebounds (21 offensive, 28 defensive), four blocks, seven steals, seven assists and nine turnovers. The Lions shot 26-for-67 (38.8 percent) from the field, including 9-for-27 (33.3 percen) from three and 30-for-36 (83.3 percent) from the free throw line. They would also have 50 rebounds (13 offensive, 37 defensive), six blocks, five steals, 14 assists and 14 turnovers.

Holly Golden had a monster night for the Tigers with 31 points and 12 rebounds as she was practically living at the free throw line (15-for-19). Piper Kalthoff made her presence felt from off the bench, putting up 18 points and collecting five rebounds. For the Lions, Lexi Rich carried the load offensively with 32 points and six assists. Jenna Price contributed a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

The Tigers will be back in action on Saturday afternoon when Texas Wesleyan University comes to town. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m., and the games are part of the celebration of 75 years of athletics at Central Christian College of Kansas. Between the women's and men's game, there will be a recognition of the eight new inductees into the Tiger Hall of Fame.