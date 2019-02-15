Washburn showed Northeastern State absolutely no love on Valentine’s Day, with the Ichabods leading by 36 points en route to an 87-60 MIAA men’s basketball rout Thursday night at Lee Arena.

The Ichabods, who improved to 18-5 overall and 11-3 in conference play, never really gave Northeastern State a chance, jumping on the RiverHawks 7-0, 16-3 and 21-5 right out of the gate on the way to a commanding 48-22 halftime advantage.

Washburn put on a clinic from 3-point range, particularly in the first half, hitting 11 of 13 first-half attempts (84.6 percent) and going 17 of 27 (63.0) for the game.

Freshman Jalen Lewis and senior Javion Blake combined to hit 7 of 7 3-point attempts in the first half while senior Devyn Wilson hit both of his attempts from behind the arc.

“I thought it was just great coaching; it was unbelievable coaching on my part,’’ Washburn coach Brett Ballard said with a big smile when asked about the Ichabods’ shooting performance. “I said, “Hey guys, let’s go out there and make every shot.’

“Those guys got in a rhythm and part of it was we ran good offense and we did get rhythm shots and then part of it was it just kind of snowballed on us and that basket got big and they all started going in. That can happen sometimes.’’

Lewis went 4 of 6 from 3-point range while Blake, Wilson and sophomore Will McKee all went 3 of 4 on 3s. Seven Ichabods had at least one trey.

“We do have good shooters and when guys shoot it I think it’s going in, so it was good to see those guys get some confidence and it kind of got rolling,'' Ballard said.

Washburn, second in the MIAA standings, went up 72-36 with 9:39 remaining before the RiverHawks (12-11, 6-8) made up a little ground late. The Ichabods used 14 players in the game.

Blake finished with 16 points while Lewis had 14, Wilson 12 and McKee 11 points.

It was a big night for Blake, the Olathe East product, who moved into the No. 4 spot on Washburn’s career scoring list. Blake now has 1,656 points in his career.

The RiverHawks were led by Caleb Smith with 22 points, the only RiverHawk with more than 8 points.

WASHBURN MEN 87, NORTHEASTERN STATE 60

NORTHEASTERN STATE (12-11, 6-8)

Givens 1-3 1-2 3, Smith 9-17 2-3 22, Mouse 1-7 0-0 3, George 3-6 1-1 7, Cantrell 3-10 0-0 8, Wiesman 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 2-2 1-1 5, Thomas Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Ihek 2-5 1-3 5, Bowers 0-0 0-0 0, Bodrick 3-5 0-1 6, Bougher 0-1 1-2 1, Hill 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-57 7-13 60.

WASHBURN (18-5, 11-3)

Blake 6-7 1-3 16, Salach 4-8 0-0 9, Martin 3-5 0-0 6, Geiman 2-3 1-2 7, McKee 4-6 0-0 11, Witt 1-5 1-4 3, Wilson 4-6 1-1 12, Thorne 1-2 0-0 2, Lewis 4-7 2-2 14, David 1-2 0-0 3, Holmberg 0-1 0-0 0, Ogbonna 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Clausing 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 32-57 6-12 87.

Halftime — Washburn 48, Northeastern State 22. 3-point goals — Northeastern State 5-14 (Smith 2-4, Cantrell 2-5, Mouse 1-1, George 0-2, Thomas Jr. 0-1, Bougher 0-1), Washburn 17-27 (Lewis 4-6, Blake 3-4, McKee 3-4, Wilson 3-4, Geiman 2-3, David 1-1, Salach 1-3, Thorne 0-1, Martin 0-1). Rebounds — Northeastern State 30 (Smith 8), Washburn 36 (McKee 9). Assists — Northeastern State 8 (George 3), Washburn 23 (Geiman 9). Fouls — Northeastern State 15, Washburn 17. Fouled out — none. Turnovers — Northeastern State 14, Washburn 12. Attendance — 1,668.