Colby 58, Holcomb 49

Despite hitting six three-pointers and out-rebounding Colby, the Holcomb Longhorns season came to an end on Tuesday night in Colby in a 58-49 loss in the sub-state opener.

Holcomb got four three-pointers from Kobe Hands, and Holcomb won the board battle, 26-23, but the Colby offense just couldn’t miss. The Trojans hit 21 of their 37 shots, and made 15 of their 22 free throws to keep the Longhorns at an arm’s length.

Colby’s Gage Winger led all scorers with 13, but Hands and Jackson Stoppel each had 12 for Holcomb. John Zerr and Calvin Stapp each had 10 points for Colby.

The Longhorns finish the season at 8-12, while Colby (12-8) advances to play top-seed Larned in the semifinals.

———

Holcomb (8-12)

Stoppel 3-11 6-6 12, Hands 4-8 0-0 12, Zi Mason 4-9 1-2 9, Amos 1-4 0-0 2, Kepley 2-5 3-7 7, Ortner 1-1 0-0 3, Cox 1-3 1-2 4, Ze Mason 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-42 11-17 49.

Colby (12-8)

Stapp 4-10 2-2 10, Winger 4-6 5-7 13, Zerr 4-6 1-3 10, Slave 4-5 1-1 9, Schippers 1-4 3-4 5, Myers 0-1 1-2 1, Wahlmeier 3-3 2-3 8, Siruta 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 21-37 15-22 58.

Holcomb;9;12;10;18;—;49

Colby;11;17;10;20;—;58

3-point goals: Holcomb 6-18 (Stoppel 0-3, Hands 4-8, Mason 0-1, Amos 0-1, Ortner 1-1, Cox 1-2, Ze Mason 0-1), Colby 1-7 (Stapp 0-2, Zerr 1-2, Schippers 0-2, Myers 0-1). Rebounds: Holcomb 26 (Amos 8), Colby 23 (Zer, Wahlmeier 4).

Girls

Meade sub-state

Lakin 47, Syracuse 39

Tha Lakin Broncs came back from a first-quarter deficit to secure the 47-39 quarterfinal win over the Syracuse Bulldogs Tuesday night in Syracuse.

After falling behind early 11-8, the Broncs took over the game and outscored the Bulldogs 39-28 the rest of the way. The game was ultimately decided on the free-throw line, where Lakin outshot Syracuse, 21-11, from the charity stripe.

Leading all scorers was sophomore Jaya Esquibel who finished with 13 points. For Syracuse, junior Carly Kullot led with 13 points.

Lakin advances to play Stanton County in the sub-state semifinals Friday in Meade.

———

Lakin (47): Rider 1 2-2 4, Crum 0 1-3 1, Esquibel 3 5-6 13, Gonzalez 0 7-11 7, Beltran 1 2-4 4, Hernandez 4 2-4 10, Webb 3 2-2 8. Totals 12 21-32 47

Syracuse (39): A. Coleman 3 3-4 6, Baker 1 0-0 3, Stum 3 2-4 8, Riley 2 3-4 7, Kullot 5 3-5 13, Thomeczek 1 0-1 2. Totals 15 11-18 39.

LAK;8;11;12;16;--;47

SYR;11;7;5;16;--;39

3-point goals: Lakin 2 (Esquibel 2), Syracuse 2 (A. Coleman 1, R. Baker 1).

Monday

Boys

Meade sub-state

Lakin 64, Syracuse 60 (OT)

It took five quarters to determine a winner, but the Lakin Broncs outlasted the Syracuse Bulldogs 64-60 in overtime Monday night in Syracuse. The Broncs are now headed to the sub-state semifinals, while the Bulldogs’ seasons ends.

Syracuse started the game on a 15-6 run, but Lakin closed the gap and made it a game after a big third quarter. After tying things up going into the last quarter, Lakin outscored Syracuse in the final period, 9-5, going 6 of 12 from the free-throw line to close out the game.

Lakin’s Henry Chou had a big performance in a big game, scoring a game-high 26 points, 18 of which came after halftime. Leading the way for the Bulldogs was senior point guard Kaine Chavez-Buddy with 18 points in the losing effort.

The Broncs will now travel to Meade for the sub-state semifinals to take on Pratt-Skyline at 6 p.m. Thursday.

———

Lakin (64): Bachman 1 0-0 3, Gonzalez 3 2-2 8, Achen 0 2-2 2, Chou 7 10-17 26, Hudson 1 0-0 3, Hash 4 7-10 15, Daniels 1 2-4 4, Banuelos 1 1-1 2. Totals 17 24-38 60

Syracuse (60): Chavez-Buddy 7 2-7 18, Plunkett 3 0-0 7, Doze 1 0-0 3, Ramirez 4 0-0 8, Durler 1 0-0 3, Gonzalez 1 0-0 2, R. Hart 7 4-7 21.

LAK;6;16;17;16;9;--;64

SYR;15;11;9;20;5;--;60

3-point goals: Syracuse 6 (Plunkett 1, Doze 1, Durler 1, R. Hart 3), Lakin 4 (Bachman 1, Chou 2, Hudson 1)

Stanton County 61, Sublette 33

The Stanton County Trojans cruised their way into the sub-state semifinals by handling the Sublette Larks 61-33 Monday night in Johnson.

The game was never really in doubt, as the Trojans held the Larks to score single digits in all but the final quarter.

Leading the way for Stanton County was senior Creed Puyear, who had a game-high 15 points. No player from Sublette finished in double figures.

Next for the Trojans are the Ness City Eagles as they face-off Thursday night in Meade.

———

Sublette (33):Thornton 1-2 0-0 3, Giesick 4-5 0-0 8, Hernandez 1-3 0-0 3, Friesen 1-2 0-0 3, Watson 1-5 0-0 2, Delarosa 3-8 0-2 6, Garetson 0-3 1-2 1, Isaac 1-4 0-0 3, Mader 1-1 0-0 2, Trejo 1-4 1-1 3. Totals 14-39 2-5 33.

Stanton Co. (61): Trujillo 3-7 0-0 8, Corrales 3-7 0-0 8, Aleman 3-5 1-2 8, Molina 3-4 2-2 9, Scott 0-2 2-2 2, Davidson 1-2 0-0 3, Tucker 1-2 0-0 2, Callejas 2-5 0-0 5, Puyear 6-10 3-4 15, Dominguez 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 22-45 9-12 75.

SUB;8;6;9;10;--;33

SC;19;18;15;9;--;61

3-point goals: Sublette 3-11 (Isaac 1-2, Friesen 1-1, Thornton 1-1), Stanton Co. 8-20 (Trujillo 2-4, Corrales 2-6, Aleman 1-2, Molina 1-1, Davidson 1-1, Callegas 1-3).

Boys

Leoti-Wichita County sub-state

Wichita County 46, WaKeeney 44

It went down to the last second, but the Wichita County Indians did just enough to fend off the WaKeeney-Trego Golden Eagles, 46-44, Monday night in Leoti.

The game was tied into the fourth quarter at 35, and the Indians just squeaked by to earn the victory and advance in the sub-state semifinals.

Junior Sonnie Altman scored 14 points to lead the Indians, and was one point off the game high.

Wichita County will now face Ellis Railers at 7:30 Thursday night on its home court.

———

WaKeeney (44): Ko. Shubert 1-5 3-4 6, Russell 2-4 0-1 4, Ke. Shubert 6-14 3-3 15, Minson 2-3 0-0 5, Desomiers 1-3 0-0 2, Price 6-7 0-0 12. Totals 18-39 6-8 44.

Wichita County (46): Rietzke 2-5 5-6 9, Michel 1-2 0-0 3, Whalen 1-3 1-3 4, Altman 4-12 3-5 12, Hernandez 1-5 2-2 4, Jimenez 6-9 0-4 12. Totals 15-36 11-23 46.

WAK;11;8;16;9;--;44

WC;14;13;8;11;--;46

3-point goals: WaKeeney 2-10 (Shubert 1-4, Minson 1-2), Wichita Co. 4-13 (Michel 1-2, Altman 3-7)