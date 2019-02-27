The Garden City Community College basketball teams each hit the road to Independence on Wednesday to open postseason play.

The Broncbuster men (13-17) open as the ninth seed in the region, while Independence (14-15) is the eighth seed. Those two teams meet at 8 p.m. Wednesday, after the women’s game, which is set for a 6 p.m. tip-off. The Buster women (14-16) enter as the 11th seed and Independence (18-9) the sixth.

GCCC women

The Busters’ best win of the season came against the Pirates on Jan. 5 at Conestoga Arena, when the Busters held on for a 76-75 overtime win. Talia Roberts leads the Buster offense with 18.1 points per game, while Jaleah Bellany and Alyssa Boyce are both averaging double digits with 10.7 and 10.5, respectively.

The Pirates are led by Brittany Reeves’ 12.4 points per game, and while not other Pirate is averaging double digits, three players are averaging between 9 and 10 points — Kierra Crocket (9.9), Michael Gray (9.4) and Victoria Mikkelsen (9.4).

The Busters are averaging 67.5 points per game and are allowing 67.7. The Pirates are averaging 68.7 points per game as a team, allowing 58.6.

GCCC men

The Busters roared back from an 18-point deficit to take a one-point lead with 2 minutes to go in their one tilt with Independence this season, but the Pirates sustained the blow and held on for the 70-65 win at Conestoga Arena.

Three Busters average double digits scoring, led by Jamir Thomas’ 14.7 and 7.5 rebounds per game. Russhard Cruickshank adds 13.1 points per game and Jakobi Pearson 11.1.

Independence’s Ricky Edwards leads the attack with 11.1 points per game and Anquaevious Pollard is adding 10.6 for an offense averaging 74.1 points per game. On defense, they’re allowing 75.3.

The Busters are averaging 75.9 points per game and are allowing 72.9.