BARTLESVILLE, OKLA.—The McPherson College baseball team went on the road Tuesday to finish their three-game series against the Oklahoma Wesleyan University Eagles. The Bulldogs and Eagles played the first two games of the series on Monday at Bulldog Park, but with temperatures forecasted to be in the mid-twenties in McPherson, the decision was made to move the final game of the series to Eagles' home field in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.

Game three didn't have the offensive punch that games one and two had, but the result was the same. The game was played in the Eagles' home park, but the Bulldogs remained the home team on the scoreboard. Despite the best efforts by the Bulldogs, the Eagles ultimately completed the sweep, taking game three 4-1.

Garrett Connor got the start for the Bulldogs on the mound. He threw the first five innings, allowing three runs on seven hits with four strikeouts and two walks and was collared with the loss. The final four innings were spread between Adam Tabor, Josh Lewis and Jarrod Mannick.

On offense, the Bulldogs were limited by OKWU's Tyson Cronin, the 2018 KCAC pitcher of the year, to just one run on three hits. Two of the three Bulldog hits came off the bat of Kristopher Perez, who was 2-of-4 with a single, a double and a run scored. The other Bulldog hit was a single by Mairion Brunken.

"I was impressed with the pitching for both squads," said Bulldog head coach Bryan Moses."We can't dwell on this series, we have to forward to the conference series ahead of us."

With the loss, the Bulldogs fall to 7-6 overall on the season, and 2-3 in KCAC play. They will get a chance to improve on both records this upcoming weekend when they travel to Winfield to take on the Southwestern College Moundbuilders. The three-game series at SWC is scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

