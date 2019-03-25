The McPherson College softball team hosted the Friends University Falcons at Bulldog Park on Sunday afternoon. For the Bulldogs, it was just their second series on their home turf, and it was their first KCAC doubleheader at home. The Bulldogs and Falcons split the series with the home team winning game one and the visitors taking game two.

Christie Betker was in the circle for the Bulldogs in the opening game of the series. Betker pitched another gem, going the distance and shutting out the Falcons on just two hits. The defense was clean behind her, and the offense gave her enough run support to secure her the win. She struck out seven of the hitters she faced on her way to the win, surpassing the 500 strikeout plateau for her Bulldog career.

At the plate, the Bulldogs scored three runs on 10 hits led by Destiny Bacon, who was 3-for-3 with a run scored. Jessica Jones and Kylecia Taylor also recorded multiple hits against the Falcons. Jones was 2-for-3 and Taylor was 2-for-4 with a run scored and two more driven in.

In game two, the Bulldogs had one bad inning, and the Falcons took advantage of it. The game was close until the Falcons broke the game open with six runs in the top of the seventh inning. When the dust settled, the Falcons led the Bulldogs 8-0 heading into the final half inning. The Bulldogs had been shut out the entire game, but in their final at bat, pushed across three runs. Unfortunately, the comeback stalled, and Friends was able to hang on and salvage a series split.

Brittany Baroni was in the circle for the Bulldogs to start game two. She threw six innings, giving up two runs on six hits with a trio of strikeouts and walks. Sydney Lang came out of the pen in the seventh and was charged with six runs on seven hits.

On offense the Bulldogs finished with three runs on eight hits. All three runs came in the bottom of the seventh on three hits. Jones, Taylor and Jenna Christensen had six of the eight Bulldog hits, each of them going 2-for-4, and each scoring a run.

Facing his old team for the first time, Bulldog head coach, Tony Segovia summed up the Bulldogs' performance saying, "We came out ready to go game one. Christie was good, and we found a way to score early and that was all we needed. In game two, we couldn't find a way to score. Brittany threw well enough to win we just couldn't help out at the plate. We got good kids here and very proud of all they do. They will bounce back."

With the split, the Bulldogs are now 14-11 overall on the season, and 3-1 in KCAC play. They will be back in action on Tuesday when they host the Ottawa University Braves. First pitch at Bulldog Park is slated for 2 p.m..