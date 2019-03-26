The Basehor-Linwood Bobcats opened their 2019 baseball season last Tuesday at Hayden. It was originally scheduled to be a doubleheader but weather delayed the second game to Friday.

The Bobcats would fall 8-3 in the rescheduled game.

Head coach Andrew See said it was the same as their Eudora doubleheader a day prior.

“Sometimes you can tell just by watching your team warm up that something is up or off,” See said. “We just didn't come out and improve from the second game against Eudora. The same movie with the same script. We had about an inning and a half where we let Hayden, who competed all day long, dictate and control the momentum. Our pitchers walked a couple guys in a row, a base hit here and there and an error. Next thing you know we are down by four or five.”

Wyatt Wagner led the team going 3-for-4 with a double and one run scored on Friday. Aaron Quisenberry was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Chandler Miller was 2-for-4. Taylor Brownback went 2-for-4 with a run scored. Nick Lutgen scored the other run for the Bobcats. Colby Kimberlin and Jackson Herbel each got a hit.

See said the team will need to improve on things but he still thinks good things are coming.

“It's early,” See said. “But we need to start developing an attitude in the box, on the mound and against the other team. I have to do a better job of creating that with this team and these players. We don't have one right now, but I believe when we do get it, some really good things will start happening with this team.”

The Bobcats return to the field on Tuesday when they travel to Turner. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.