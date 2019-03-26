The Saint Mary track and field teams finished first and second in the KC Quad Meet Challenge at home Friday.

The men’s team totaled 192 points to finish first while the women’s team scored 171 to finish second.

Anterreon McClain was first in the triple jump and Jameson McGinness took first in the javelin. Luke Skinner and Phillip Lagemann took first and second in the 1,500. Skinner’s time broke the school record set in 2018 by Lagemann. The Spires also won the 4x100 and 4x800 relays.

On the women’s side, Megan McMillen was first in the high jump. Lorena Moreno, Kaitlyn Shoemaker and Brittany White-Dold placed first through third in the 1,500. Shoemaker, White-Dold, Moreno and Divina Flores took first through fourth in the 3,000.

The Spires will participate in the San Francisco Distance Carnival in California on Saturday.

Baseball

The Spires took the weekend series 2-1 over Ottawa. The Spires improved to 7-12 and 5-8 in the KCAC.

USM took the first game Friday 9-3 thanks to scoring six in the eighth inning. Adrian Cardenas earned the win.

The Spires fell in game two 7-4 on Friday after Ottawa scored four in the seventh inning.

The Spires took game three 7-2 on Sunday. The game was originally scheduled for Saturday but was delayed to Sunday due to weather.

The Spires used a big fourth inning to take a 4-1 lead before holding on for the win and to take the series. Easton Barnes snagged the win for the Spires.

Saint Mary returns home Wednesday when they host Benedictine College. The game is set for 2:30 p.m.

Softball

The USM softball team fell Friday at Kansas Wesleyan. The Spires fell 10-2 in the first game and 7-1 in the second. The Spires are now 3-15 and 2-4 in the KCAC.

The series was originally scheduled for Saturday but was moved up due to potential weather.

The Coyotes jumped out 2-0 after the first inning and never looked back in the first game before adding five runs in the third, two in the fourth and one in the fifth. Anna Grace Williams took the win for KWU. Katlyn Schiefen got the loss for USM.

The momentum for KWU continued in the second game with an early 5-0 lead after three innings en route to the win. Samantha Torres took the loss for USM.

The Spires will return home for a doubleheader Tuesday against York. The first game is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

Women’s lacrosse

The women’s lacrosse team fell in both weekend games to fall to 0-5 on the year. No. 8 Marian defeated the Spires 18-0 Friday before they traveled to Belleville, Illinois, to face Lindenwood University-Belleville Saturday.

On Saturday, the Spires fell behind 6-2 at halftime before attempting a comeback in a 7-6 loss.

The Spires return to action Friday when they travel to Clarke University. The game is set to begin at 2 p.m.

Men’s lacrosse

The USM men’s lacrosse team rolled past Lindenwood University-Belleville Saturday at home 19-1 to improve to 3-5.

The Spires jumped out seconds into the first quarter and led 14-0 at halftime. The Lynx finally got on the board with 5:15 remaining in the third but AJ Nardi answered right back two minutes later before the Spires cruised to the victory.

The Spires return to action Friday when they travel to Clarke University. The game is set to begin at 5 p.m.

Esports

The USM esports team fell 2-0 in a best of three games in “League of Legends” to No. 2 Indiana Saturday.

The Spires jumped out with first blood and secured 12 kills early with Pablo Espinosa-Villegas leading the way before Indiana won the first game. Indiana got an early lead in the second game before taking eight towers and a dragon buff to claim the series.

The esports team will continue play Saturday at 3 p.m. against an opponent to be named later this week.