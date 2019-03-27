The Basehor-Linwood girls’ soccer team began their season last week in a year with changes and growth.

Head coach Jennifer Lowery said the team has a lot of freshmen and new players this year, which she said is a positive thing for the soccer program. Practices leading up to the first game focused on building team culture and improving every day.

Like the other schools and sports in the area, the soccer team had to deal with weather impacting the first couple of weeks of the season with snow and cold temperatures.

“Having a snow-covered field and snow days caused some challenges during our first two weeks of practice,” Lowery said. “But everyone else was dealing with the same thing. We made adjustments and were still able to accomplish a lot before our first game.”

The Bobcats fell in their first game of the season to Baldwin 6-0 last Tuesday but bounced back and defeated Atchison on Thursday 4-1.

This year’s team is young after graduating nine seniors from last year’s team. But Lowery said there are still many returning varsity players. She said Alyssa Richardson and Sofie Otting will bring valuable leadership to the young team. She also said there is a strong core of returning players that will be leaders.

“We have a strong core of returning players who will be leaders for our fairly young team,” Lowery said. “Taylor Theno, junior, and Adell Gore, sophomore, are two of our returning players who bring a lot to the team on and off the field.”

Along with a young team, the Bobcats will also see change with Basehor-Linwood moving up to 5A and joining the United Kansas Conference. Lowery said the team is excited to be part of the new conference.

“Playing all conference teams twice in a season gives us a great opportunity that we have not had in the past to learn, grow and adjust before facing a team again,” she said.

Lowery said the team is excited for the season and is looking forward to continuing to improve every day.

“Our girls are excited for this season,” Lowery said. “It has already brought many changes with new coaches and growth in the program. We are looking forward to improving every day, strengthening our skills and developing a strong sense of unity among our players.”

Basehor-Linwood continued their season Tuesday night at Shawnee Heights.