The McPherson High School softball team had an impressive outing after hosting a quad tournament on Tuesday night. The Lady Pups, ranked as a low seed, took on the No.1 seed Andover High School and was one run away of potentially upsetting the Lady Trojans, but failed in the end with a 2-1 loss. However, the Lady Pups gained confidence and bounced back with an 11-5 victory over Great Bend High School, giving the Lady Pups their first win of the year.

Andover 2 McPherson 1

It was a strong pitching performance for both Andover and McPherson. Unfortunately for McPherson, Andover finished strong in the end and avoided extra innings, defeating the Lady Pups 2-1.

Addie Fitzmorris started on the circle for the Bullpups. Fitzmorris, despite giving up two runs and four hits, she had a solid performance by recording nine strikouts. While for Andover, Tess Eubank had a dominating performance by striking out the Bullpups 14 times and recorded zero walks. Eubank got the win after pitching a complete game.

Andover scored two runs in the third inning. First run came off a line drive hit by Kate Ralston, who went 2-for-3 at the plate for the Lady Trojans. Jayden Chambers followed up with a fly ball to the right field to give Andover a 2-0 lead, but McPherson was able to catch Ralston running home and avoided being trailed three runs.

After three scoreless innings, the Bullpups was finally on the board in the top of the seventh. Taylor Bruce set the tone with a double, and Fitzmorris' fly ball to centerfield sent Bruce home. Ariana Potter was next at the plate, but struckout on a 2-2 pitch, clinching the win for Andover.



McPherson 11 Great Bend 5

After a crucial loss to Andover, the Lady Pups bounced back with a strong hitting performance, recording 11 runs off 15 hits and defeating Great Bend 11-5, giving the Lady Pups their first win of the year.

Fitzmorris set the tone in the top of the first when she hit a two-run homer. Great Bend tied it up,2-2, in the bottom first. The Lady Pups picked up three more runs in the second to give the Bullpups a 5-2 lead. They added three more in fourth and in the seventh. The Lady Panthers was only able to pick up one run in the last three of the five innings.

Fitzmorris and Bruce were the RBI leaders for the Bullpups. Fitzmorris was 2-for-4 at the plate led with three RBIs. While Bruce went 3-for-4 with two RBIs.

Fitzmorris also started at the circle and captured her first win of the season. In 4.1 innings, she gave up three runs off four hits and one error. She also recorded a strikeout.

The Bullpups will return to the Grant Complex to host Winfield High School on Thursday at 4 p.m.

Contact Peter Holland Jr. by email at pholland@mcphersonsentinel.com or follow him on Twitter @Petes_Picks_orour sports page @MacCountySports