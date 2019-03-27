Dodge City senior Noah Sowers received an Honorable Mention in 6A, and South Central senior Bri Rutherford was selected to First Team when the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association announced its All State teams for this past season Tuesday.

Sowers was the only Red Demon boy or girl basketball player selected to any of the lists of First Team, Second Team, or Honorable Mention this season. Garden City senior Jarrod Springston and Kyler Lamb also received Honorable Mentions.

Among local schools, however, teams in the Southern Plains - Iroquois Activities Association were well represented.

Rutherford was the only boy or girl First Team selection from Dodge City or the SPIAA Schools, but on the girls side South Gray senior Hannah Askew was selected to the Third Team. Ingalls senior Ashlyn Cure and South Gray junior Christy Wiebe received Honorable Mentions.

On the boys side, South Gray senior Clifton Miller received a Second Team selection and South Central junior Owen Alexander received a Third Team selection. Hodgeman County senior Thatcher Lackey and South Gray senior Austin Jantz both received Honorable Mentions.