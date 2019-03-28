The Basehor-Linwood Bobcats softball team continued their strong start to the season Wednesday winning the first game of a doubleheader at Pleasant Ridge 18-1.

It was the first game of the season for the Rams and their first with a new head coach.

The Bobcats jumped on the board early with four runs scored in the first inning.

The Bobcats extended the lead to 9-0 in the middle of the third.

Pleasant Ridge got on the board in the bottom of the third when Julie Miller hit a home run.

The Bobcats extended the lead to 11-1 after four innings and added seven more in the fifth to take the game 18-1.

Bobcats head coach Susan Mayberry said the team hit the ball well, ran the bases well and pitched a great game.

Moving forward, she said the team will need to keep playing their way to succeed.

“We just need to play Bobcat softball and take care of our team,” Mayberry said. “And put the ball in play and make defensive plays when they are available.”

Pleasant Ridge’s head coach Kendra Leach said the team has a lot to work on.

“It’s our first game,” Leach said. “I’m not too worried about it. We will get the next one.”

The new Rams’ coach said she learned what the team will need to work on for the rest of the season.

The two teams continued play in the second game after a short break. The Bobcats won the second game 15-1.