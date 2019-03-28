The Lansing Lions baseball team fell in their season opener to Shawnee Heights Tuesday night.

Head coach Michael Basler said Derrick Williamson threw a great game in the loss with big pitches.

Lansing had two hits on the day with Claye Howard and Bryce Turner each having one. Turner also had an RBI. Peyton Basler had an RBI on a sacrifice fly. Dylan McLain and Jayden Raymond scored the two runs for the Lions.

Lansing returns home Thursday to host Shawnee Heights.

The Leavenworth Pioneers were also in action Tuesday night against De Soto. The game was originally scheduled to be played at home but was moved to 3&2 West Complex Field in Shawnee. The Pioneers fell 7-2.

Pioneers head coach Justin Bode said Steele Sadler started the game and pitched well for the Pioneers.

“The score does not reflect his performance,” Bode said.

It was a 3-2 game going into the fifth before Bode said the team cracked under pressure. He said the team missed a couple plays that allowed the Wildcats to score and that led to the final score.

“We are close to being a very good baseball team,” Bode said. “But we are fighting some deeply ingrained bad habits that are costing us when it matters. We competed against a historically very good baseball team for five-plus innings but we have to tighten up the mistakes. They are physical mistakes, which happen, but those physical mistakes have led to a slight lapse in focus, and in close games, that lapse is all it takes to let a game slip away.”

He said junior Davin Bailey did an “excellent job” in relief in the sixth and seventh innings.

He also said the team is doing well when guys get on base.

He said the seniors have bought in 100 percent to the philosophy on offense but the team still needs to work on strikeouts. Sadler went 1-for-3 with a single. Robert McKinley was 1-for-3 with a double and Tyler Robinson was 1-for-3 with an RBI. Leavenworth and De Soto will play again Thursday at Sportsfield Park in Leavenworth.

The Basehor-Linwood Bobcats used big fourth and sixth innings to defeat Turner on the road 11-1 Tuesday night. The two teams met again Wednesday at Basehor-Linwood after Thursday’s game was moved up a day.

Softball

Lansing traveled to Shawnee Heights Tuesday for a doubleheader. The Lions fell 8-2 in the first game and 17-0 in the second.

The Lions will host Turner next Tuesday in a doubleheader.

Leavenworth softball hosted De Soto in a doubleheader.

The Pioneers fell in the first game 11-9 but rebounded to take the second game 14-0. The Pioneers will travel to Basehor-Linwood next Tuesday for a doubleheader.

The Basehor-Linwood Bobcats traveled to Turner for a doubleheader. The Bobcats took the first game 18-0 and won the second game 15-9. The Bobcats continued play Wednesday at Pleasant Ridge.

Soccer

Leavenworth defeated Tonganoxie 4-2 on the road Tuesday. The Pioneers continued play Wednesday at home against Seaman.

Basehor-Linwood was in action against Shawnee Heights. The Bobcats fell 7-0.

Swimming

The Lansing swimming team traveled to Lawrence Tuesday. Like in the boys’ season, the Basehor-Linwood Bobcats are also swimming with the Lions in a co-op this season.

Lansing finished second with 280.5 points.

Austyn Garcia too third in the 200 free and seventh in the 100 free. Trinity Hall was fourth in the 100 back and seventh in the 50 free. Darby Mance took sixth in the 200 individual medley. Samantha Moburg was fourth in the 200 fee. Emma Jackson from Basehor-Linwood took seventh in the 500 and set a school record for the Bobcats. Brecklin Blansit also set a Bobcats record in the 100 breast.

Head coach David Bresser said it was a good team showing.

“A good team showing with a second place finish against one of the top 6A teams in the state,” Bresser said. “This was a great meet to take the whole team to with the opportunity for all the girls to swim multiple events. Big shout outs to the Basehor-Linwood girls who, by my records, broke four school records (Tuesday night). It's great to see the sport growing in our area. We have 8 BLHS girls out this year and hope to see it grow. (Another shoutout to) our divers. Kristen Dennis got it started last year at this meet with our first diver and then Tuesday night to have three divers.”

Bresser said the team had some outstanding swims from the new swimmers and he said he is excited to see them grow. He did say the team needs to get the relays going and the team will have a chance this weekend with Lansing hosting their relay meet at 11 a.m. this Saturday.