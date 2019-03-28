Burlingame

Coach: Jeff Slater

Top returners: Boys – Trevin Lewis, sr.; Seth Greenwood, sr. Girls – Emmy Punches, so.

Outlook: Slater expects breakout years from Lewis in the middle distances and high jump and from Punches in the distance events. ... Greenwood is a standout hurdler. ... Numbers decent with 20 total athletes out.

Schedule

March — 29. at Lyndon Relays. April — 2. at Osage City Inv.; 5. at MdCV Inv. (Lyndon); 11. at Northern Heights Inv.; 16. at Waverly Inv. (Burlington); 18. at Southern Coffey Inv. (Burlington); 29. Burlingame Inv. May — 9. at LCL meet (Emporia).

Holton

Coach: Mark Middlemist

Top returners: Boys – Canon Karn, so.; Kale Purcell, so.; Jayger Carson, sr.; Ian Watkins, jr.; Trey Wright, jr.; Rees Robinson, so.; Cameron Smith, jr.; Wyatt Marriott, sr. Girls – Saydee Tanking, so.; Tabor Barta, sr.; Hannah Ent, so.; Cailyn Parks, jr.; Danika Hickman, jr.; Taygen Altenburg, jr.; Faith Haussler, jr.; Paige Paxton, so.

Outlook: Tanking took 10th in the javelin at the 4A state meet. ... Karn was qualifier in the triple jump.

Schedule

March — 26. Holton Inv. April — 2. at Big Seven Quad (Hiawatha); 4. at Atchison Inv.; 9. at Atchison County Inv.; 15. at Jackson Heights Inv.; 19-20. at KU Relays; 23. at Big Seven Quad (Royal Valley); 26. at Seaman Relays. May — 2. at Royal Valley Inv.; 9. at Big Seven League meet (Jefferson West).

Jackson Heights

Coach: Brad Alley

Top returners: Boys – AJ Mock, jr.; Jackson Ahlgren, sr.; Curtis Niehues, sr.; Taylor Wamego, so.; Cooper Williams, jr.; Carson Williams, jr. Girls – Faith Little, sr.; Sydney Raborn, sr.; Karley Dieckmann, sr.; Jodi White, jr.; MaKenzie Kennedy, jr.; Grace Roles, jr.; Abby Brey, jr.

Outlook: A former state champion in the 2A 800, Little finished third at state in the event last year. ... She also was 10th in the 3,200 and qualified in the 1,600. ... Kennedy, White and Dieckmann return from fifth-place 3,200 relay and seventh-place 1,600 relay. ... Roles took third at state in the discus. ... Brey and Raborn qualified in the javelin.

Schedule

March — 26. at Holton Inv. April — 2. at Oskaloosa Inv.; 9. at Royal Valley Inv.; 11-12. at Wichita Pre-State Classic; 16. Jackson Heights Inv.; 18. at Rossville Inv.; 23. at Silver Lake Inv.; 26. at Seaman Relays; 30. at Nemaha Central Inv. May — 9. at NEK meet (Jefferson North).

Jefferson West

Coach: Shawn Dolezilek

Top returners: Boys – Bryce Clements, jr.; Jacom Hamon. Girls – Macy Tucker, Heather Kahler.

Outlook: Tucker and Kahler return from 4A state runner-up 3,200 relay. ... Clements finished ninth in 800. ... Girls finished fourth as team in 4A at state, but lost a lot to graduation.

Schedule

March — 29. at Baldwin Inv. April — 2. at Big Seven Quad (Hiawatha); 9. at Perry-Lecompton Inv.; 16. Jefferson West Inv.; 19-20. at KU Relays; 23. at Big Seven Quad (Riverside); 26. at St. Marys Inv. May — 2. at Royal Valley Inv.; 9. Big Seven League meet.

Lyndon

Coach: Toby Baker

Top returners: Boys – Ethan Edington, so.; Tate Wells, jr. Girls – Riley Martin, sr.; Regan Martin, sr.; Cassidy Anderson, sr.; Abby Criqui, so.; Sydney Gross, jr.

Outlook: Only seven boys out, with four of them freshmen.

Schedule

March — 29. Lyndon Relays. April — 5. MdCV Inv.; 11. at Northern Heights Inv.; 16. at Waverly Inv. (Burlington); 18. at Southern Coffey Inv. (Burlington); 23. at Iola Inv.; 26. at Seaman Relays; 30. at Burlington Inv. May — 3. at Wellsville Inv.; 10. FHL meet.

Marais des Cygnes Valley

Coach: Thad Thurston

Top returners: Boys – Garrett Holloway, jr. Girls – Destiny Massey, sr.; Chloe Volkman, sr.; Bayleigh Lacey, jr.

Outlook: Only four athletes return for Trojans between two programs combined.

Osage City

Coach: James Bellinger

Top returners: Boys – Trenton Plinsky, sr.; Keegan Anschutz, so.; Luke Neary, so.; Krimzyn Clark, sr.; Kevin Lauber, sr.; Shane Orender, so.; Adam Delekta, jr.; Gunnar Fort, so.; Dane Whalen, so. Girls – Claire Crawford, sr.; Kenna Butterfield, jr.; Cierra Hamlin, sr.; Miah McCue, sr.; Joy Steele, sr.; Britney Wilkins, jr.; Candice Klofcorn, sr.

Outlook: Indian boys captured Flint Hills League title last year with nine event champions. ... A total of 16 athletes who competed at state return. ... Crawford placed fifth at state in the discus and was a league and regional champion. ... Buttefield, Hamlin, McCue and Steele return from league champion 1,600 relay. ... Plinsky, Anschutz and Neary were on league champion 400 relay. ... Anschutz also qualified for state in the 100 and 200 and Plinsky in the triple jump

Schedule

March — 29. at Lyndon Relays. April — 2. Osage City Inv.; 9. at Royal Valley Inv.; 11. at Northern Heights Inv.; 18. at Council Grove Inv.; 26. at St. Marys Inv.; 30. at Burlington Inv. May — 2. at Herington Inv.; 3. at Wellsville Inv.; 10. at FHL meet (Lyndon).

Rock Creek

Coach: Mike Zabel

Top returners: Boys – Nolan Churchman, jr.; Bryant Golden, jr.; Gabe Roberts, jr. Girls – Grace Fike, so.; Evie Gill, so.; Lauren Gill, so.; Sierra Saenz, jr.; Breanna Varriale, sr.; Cici Matthews, jr.

Outlook: Fike took sixth at the state meet last year in the long jump and was on seventh-place 1,600 relay along with both Gills and Saenz. ... Matthews was 2017 Mid-East League high jump champion but missed last year with injury. ... Churchman was state qualifier in the long jump and high jump.

Schedule

April — 1. at Silver Lake Inv.; 5. at Wabaunsee Inv.; 12. Rock Creek Inv.; 19. at Rossville Inv.; 26. at St. Marys Inv.; 30. at Nemaha Central Inv. May — 3. at Wamego Inv.; 9. MEL meet.

Royal Valley

Coach: David Boucher

Top returners: Boys – Komesh Spoonhunter, jr.; Devon Hale, sr.; Mikal Kitchkommie, sr.; Kobe Mills, sr.; Kain Fink, jr.; Chance Lyming, jr.; Luke Boyden, so.; Judson Mathis, jr.; Holden Mundy, jr.; Nue Tinajero, jr.; Gavin Cumpton, jr. Girls – Ivy Fink, so.; Mary Broxterman, sr.; Morgan Harvey, so.; Kenzie Hegemann, sr.; Chloe Richter, jr.

Outlook: Panthers return 10 state qualifiers overall and have doubled numbers in past three years. ... Kitchkommie was Big Seven League champion in the 100 and placed fifth at state. .. He also set school record in the 200. ... Kain Fink was league champion in high jump and took ninth at state. ... Ivy Fink was long jump league champ. ... Harvey placed third at state in the triple jump.

Schedule

April — 1. at Silver Lake Inv.; 2. at Perry-Lecompton Inv.; 16. at Jackson Heights Inv.; 18. at Abilene Inv.; 23. Royal Valley Inv.; 26. at DeSoto Inv.; 30. at Nemaha Central Inv. May — 2. Royal Valley Inv.; 9. at Big Seven League meet (Jefferson West).

Santa Fe Trail

Coach: Scott Flanary

Top returners: Boys – Will Herren, sr.; Logan Reed, sr.; Mark Huddlestun, sr.; Draven Schallock, jr.; Ryan Weekley, so.; Jose Paredes, sr.; Evan Dean, jr.; Killian Spoonemore, jr.; Gabe Dunnaway, sr.; Wyatt Rogers, jr. Girls – Mackenzie Guyle, sr.; Addie Hinterweger, so.; Kailey Cashier, sr.; Tessa Turner, jr.; Merrit Mead, jr.; Ros Sisson, so.; Taylir Hedrick, jr.

Outlook: Reed swept Pioneer League titles in the long and triple jumps and qualified for state in the triple. ... Herren won the league discus title. .. Huddlestun, Weekley and Schallock return from the league champion 400 relay and Schallock won the 100. ... Relay took eighth at state. ... Mead qualified for state in the 100 and 200. ... Guyle won the league discus title and took seventh at state. ... Hedrick was state qualifier in the 400.

Schedule

April — 1. at Silver Lake Inv.; 2. at Osage City Inv.; 5. at Basehor-Linwood Inv.; 9. at Royal Valley Inv.; 16. at Jefferson West Inv.; 18. at Rossville Inv.; 26. at Seaman Relays; 30. at Burlington Inv. May — 9. at Pioneer League meet (Osawatomie).

Silver Lake

Coach: Loren Ziegler

Top returners: Boys – Tristen Stoner, sr.; Christen Stoner, sr.; Gideon Remer, jr.; Trenton Cole, sr.; Tucker McCaffrey, sr.; Wyatt Heiman, sr.; Kyler Kaniper, jr.; Jason Schroeder, sr.; Gabe Ten Eyck, jr.; Logan Matzke, jr.; Ty Redmond, jr. Girls – Taylin Hoover, so.; Grace North, jr.; Macey Clark, sr.; Daryn Lamprecht, jr.; Lyndsey VandeVelde, jr.; Saige Steele, sr.; Anna Ruby, so.; Aubrey Bahner, so.

Outlook: Eagle boys were Mid-East League champions last year.

Schedule

April — 1. Silver Lake Inv.; 5. at Riley County Inv.; 12. at Rock Creek Inv.; 18. at Rossville Inv.; 23. Silver Lake Inv.; 26. at Seaman Relays/at St. Marys Inv. May — 2. at Royal Valley Inv.; 9. at MEL meet (Rock Creek).

St. Marys

Coach: Alex McConaghy

Top returners: Boys – Chase Biswell, sr.; David McCarthy, sr.; Alex Huaracha, sr.; Reece Hurla, sr.; Peter Bordelon, jr.; James Jones, jr.; Charles King, jr.; Tristan McCann, jr.; Timmy Gallegos, so.; Greg Unzueta, so.; Isiah Holz, so. Girls – Rachel Hutley, sr.; Erica Shults, sr.; Reagan Hurla, sr.; Jaylee Hurd, jr.; Ellie Layton, jr.; Callie Perry, jr.; Briana Sack, jr.; Ollievia Lowe, jr.; Lanie Mott, so.; Bailey Wichman, so; Jayla Johnson, so.; Genna Crosby, so.; Hannah Garland, so.

Outlook: Girls return most members of all three state-qualifying relays with 1,600 taking sixth and 3,200 seventh. ... Boys’ 400 relay was sixth at state. ... Bear girls were Mid-East League champions for second straight year.

Schedule

March — 29. at Chapman Inv. April — 5. at Wabaunsee Inv.; 9. at Royal Valley Inv.; 12. at Rock Creek Inv.; 18. at Rossville Inv.; 26. St. Marys Inv. May — 3. at Riley County Inv.; 9. at MEL meet (Rock Creek).

Valley Falls

Coach: Seth Cooper

Top returners: Boys – Nathan Pickerell, sr.; Caleb Hefty, sr.; Noah Hefty, jr.; Nathan Hawk, so. Girls – Rachel Woodgate, sr.; Hannah Drinkard, sr.; Gracie Coleman, jr.

Outlook: Pickerell placed third at state in the long jump and fifth in the triple jump. ... Hawk was eighth at state in the high jump.

Schedule

March — 26. at Holton Inv.; 29. at Lyndon Relays. April — 2. at Oskaloosa Inv.; 9. at Atchison County Inv.; 18. at Rossville Inv.; 29. at Pleasant Ridge Inv. May — 3. at Jefferson North Inv.; 9. at NEK meet (Jefferson North).

Wabaunsee

Coach: Roger Alderman

Top returners: Boys – Sean Dugger, sr.; Travis McCall, sr.; Luke Stuhlsatz, jr.; Jacob Donaldson, jr.; Dillon Spellman, sr.; Brendan Dugger, jr.; Bryce Tharman, jr. Girls – Bailey Coon, sr.; Laurel Barber, jr.; Jasmine Boatwright, jr.; Sierra Quathamer, jr.; Shelby Wright, jr.

Outlook: Barber placed fifth at the 2A state meet in the javelin. .. Coon set school record in discus and was state qualifier. ... Stuhlsatz and McCall were on sixth-place state 1,600 relay.

Schedule

March — 29. at Lyndon Relays. April — 5. Wabaunsee Inv.; 11-12. at Wichita Pre-State Classic; 16. at Jackson Heights Inv.; 18. at Rossville Inv.; 26. at St. Marys Inv.; 30. at Burlington Inv. May — 9. at MEL meet (Rock Creek).

Wamego

Coach: Weston Moody

Top returners: Boys – Marquise Cade, sr.; Steven Roudybush, sr.; Bristol Swann, sr.; Nick Price, sr.; Ty Cooper, sr.; Eli Artzer, sr. Girls – Kynzie Underwood, sr.; Victoria Pettay, sr.; Ashlyn Zachgo, Maci Beachler, MacKale Stockebrand, Jessica McIntyre, Maren Blanka, Abby Faulkner, Aeryn Rekward.

Outlook: Roudybush took sixth at 4A state meet in the 300 hurdles and seventh in the 110 hurdles. ... Underwood qualified in the 300 hurdles and 100, taking ninth in the hurdles. ... Pettay took seventh in the high jump.

Schedule

March — 29. at Chapman Inv. April — 5. at Riley County Inv.; 12. at Rock Creek Inv.; 16. at Jefferson West Inv.; 18. at Abilene Inv.; 26. at Seaman Relays. May — 3. Wamego Inv.; 10. at NCKL meet (Clay Center).

NOTE: Additional capsules for the following schools can be found at www.cjonline.com: Abilene, Atchison, Atchison County, Baldwin, Burlington, Central Heights, Centralia, Chapman, Colony-Crest, Council Grove, Frankfort, Free State, Hiawatha, Jefferson North, Lawrence, Lebo, Madison, Manhattan, Nemaha Central, Olpe, Onaga, Pleasant Ridge, Riverside, Southern Coffey, Troy, Valley Heights, Waverly, Wellsville and West Franklin