Area prep sports were in action Wednesday in baseball, softball and soccer.

Basehor-Linwood hosted the Turner Golden Bears Wednesday in baseball. The game was originally scheduled for Thursday but was moved up to Wednesday to avoid Thursday’s rain. The game was the second straight day the two teams met. The Bobcats won at Turner 11-1 on Tuesday. Bobcats head coach Andrew See said it was good to have everything clicking Tuesday in a game he described as “fun to watch.”

Chase Torkelson led the Bobcats on Tuesday, going 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI.

See said it was business as usual with Wednesday’s game. The Bobcats won 8-2.

Matt McKnight led the team Wednesday, going 3-for-4 with two runs and a double. Torkelson went 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBI. Carter Bergman also went 2-for-4 with two runs and one RBI. Jackson Jennings went 1-for-2 with two runs and an RBI.

“We took that feeling from (Tuesday) and ran with it,” See said. “Feels good to get in a rhythm with these last two games we had. Hopefully we can keep it going into Friday against De Soto.”

See said Wyatt Wagner was solid on the mound, locating his fastball well early. The coach said Wagner let a couple of balls get over the plate and allowed the Golden Bears to get some early hits before the pitcher settled down.

A few games into the season, See said the team will go as far as the pitching and defense take them.

“We are going to go as far as our pitching and defense let us go,” See said. “And having two games a week instead of four lets Torkelson and Wagner throw. (That) gives us a really good chance. Our bats are starting to roll and it is very fun to watch. Had some opportunities for more with two outs and runners in scoring position that got away from us. Overall, I like our approach at the plate. I think we can be a little more aggressive in some hitter’s counts, but you can tell that these kids are getting comfortable.”

The Bobcats were originally scheduled to return to the field Friday at De Soto but it was postponed to May 3 due to weather. Prior to the postponement, See said it was going to be a big game.

“Big game on Friday against De Soto,” See said. “They have had our number lately and now with them being in our conference, I think it’s going to make for some highly contested ball games.”

Softball

Basehor-Linwood traveled to Pleasant Ridge on Wednesday for a doubleheader. The games were moved up a day after originally being scheduled for Thursday. The Bobcats won 18-1 in the first game. A recap of the first game can be found in Thursday’s paper. The Bobcats’ success would continue in the second game in a 15-1 win. Basehor-Linwood got on the board first with four runs in the second inning. The Bobcats added two more in the third and one in the fifth. The Rams got on the board in the bottom of the fifth when Lindsey Heim scored. The Bobcats would add eight more runs in the sixth.

Gracie Pierce and Audrey Spellman led the Bobcats with three runs each. Britney Hoffman, Kate Drennon and Jaiden Turner each scored two runs. Sadie McWilliams, Olivia Garvey and Emma Horton scored one run each.

Bobcats head coach Susan Mayberry said every player is invested in doing things right.

“We finally strung some hits together late to get runs in bunches to extend the lead,” Mayberry said. “(And) to put the game away. Every single player and manager is invested in doing things right. When that is the situation, good teams can become great.”

Basehor-Linwood returns home on Tuesday to host Leavenworth in a doubleheader beginning at 3:30 p.m. The Rams were scheduled to host Marais des Cygnes Friday in a doubleheader before it was delayed due to weather. The Rams will now play next on Monday at Sabetha.

Soccer

The Leavenworth girls’ soccer team hosted Seaman Wednesday evening. The Pioneers fell 4-2.

Leavenworth jumped up 2-0 in the first half on two goals from Alexis Cole. One came from an assist by Kaylee Shaw and the other from a penalty kick.

Seaman took advantage of the strong wind in the second half to score four goals from distance and take the win in the final 20 minutes.

Head coach Greg Ruff described it as a tale of two halves. He said the Pioneers went into a 4-4-2 defense in the second half but the lack of knowledge of the system hurt the team.

“I will take the hit on that,” Ruff said. “We should have stayed the course and played our normal 4-3-3, but I know they would come back at us in the second half. First, they are a quality side and very well coached. Second, they won the toss and took the wind advantage for the second half.”

Ruff said all their goals were 25 yards and more.

Assistant coach Brenden Olesen said a lack of composure and clinical finishing is what hurt the Pioneers Wednesday night.

Despite the loss, Ruff said the team is getting better each game.

“I will say this,” Ruff said. “We are getting better every game. Especially on our possession and movement of the ball. We had chances to put this game away in the second half and we missed those opportunities to break our opponent and just take the match.”

Ruff said the Pioneers will work on finishing games and clinical finishing over the next week before the upcoming games against Turner and Lansing.

Ruff said he is hoping to get back on the winning side and to see support for the Leavenworth and Lansing game.

“We are hoping to get back on the winning track,” Ruff said. “I would love to see a great crowd next Friday night for the local high dchool rivalry with Leavenworth and Lansing. Come on out and support both high schools.”

Leavenworth will return to the pitch April 4 when they host Turner. The game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. The Pioneers will then host Lansing at 6 p.m. on Friday.