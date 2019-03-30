The Leavenworth swim team opened their season Thursday night in a triangular against Shawnee Mission West and Olathe North. Leavenworth finished second and claimed six top-three finishes.

In the first event of the season, Alissa McCarter, Kennedy Gibson, Maya Brothers and Elizabeth Bert took first place in the 200 medley relay with a time of 2:15.10. Bert also took second in the 200 individual medley (2:42.62) and third in the 100 butterfly (1:13.30). Gibson finished second in both the 500 freestyle (6:23.71) and 100 breaststroke (1:23.98). Brothers was third in the 100 back (1:14.88) and fourth in the 200 freestyle (2:31.55).

McCarter took fourth in the 100 back (1:16.14) and seventh in the 50 free (29.97). Virginia Perry set a personal best by seven seconds in her 100 back time of 1:28.92 to finish seventh.

The 400 free relay team of Bert, McCarter, Brothers and Gibson took third with a time of 4:35.76. The B team for the 400 free relay (Rachel McWilliams, Moe Fischer, Kaitlyn Wondolkowski and Virginia Perry) took fifth with a time of 5:47.27. The 200 free relay team of Perry, Erin Ruggles, Sarah Wagner and Maya Halle took fifth with a time of 2:21.85.

Head coach Kaley Wittrock said five personal bests were set Thursday night and she is proud of how the team swam in the first meet.

“I am really happy with how we swam in our first meet,” Wittrock said. “The team will continue to build their endurance and speed in upcoming practices. We have some stroke mechanics to refine, but I am very pleased with how we competed in our first meet.”