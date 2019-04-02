The Lansing girls’ swimming team hosted the Lansing Relays on Saturday. The meet featured 10 schools participating in 10 relay events.

The Lions finished third with 150.5 points. Bishop Miege won the meet with a score of 157.5. Mill Valley was second with 153.

“It was nice to keep a trophy at home,” Lions head coach David Bresser said. “The girls swam well.”

Lansing had 16 relay teams finish in the top eight of the events.

The Lions had two teams finish in the top eight in the 500 descendo relay. A descendo relay has each swimmer going a different length in descending order. The first swam a 200 followed by a 150, 100 and 50.

The team of Austyn Garcia, Emma Jackson, Breckin Blansit and Alix Lawler took fifth. Jordyn Mullins, Ryley Bullock, Heather Ober and Emily Reeves finished seventh.

In the 400 4x100 individual medley race, Lansing took fourth (Lizzie Martin, Trinity Hall, Darby Mance and Bullock) and seventh (Kailyn Cline, Meadow Garcia, Maria Stieben and Blansit)

In the 100 free relay, Hall, Reeves, Stieben and Samanatha Hughes took fourth.

Meadow Garcia, Lawler, Blansit and Mance took fifth and Cline, Hughes, Stieben and Jana Burnett finished eighth in the 200 fly.

Martin, Jackson, Mullins and Alexis Buchholz finished third in the 100 medley.

The 200 free team of Hall, Mance, Lawler and Austyn Garcia took third.

Hall, Mullins, Martin and Mance recorded the highest finish for the Lions taking second in the 200 back. The Lions also had Bullock, Jackson, Austyn Garcia and Ellie Johnson tied for fifth with Bishop Miege. Molly Blankenship, Nancy Rhoads, Eula Hammond and Jacqueline Varney took eighth in the 200 back.

Buchholz, Bullock, Sara Gorski and Haley Turner took fifth in the 200 breast. Trinity Krouse, Meadow Garcia, Cline and Reeves finished eighth.

The final event was the 400 free relay. Lansing had Mullins, Johnson, Gracie Slattery and Austyn Garcia finish seventh and Jackson, Stieben, Blankenship and Blansit finish eighth.

Lansing continued the swim season on Monday in another home meet. Monday’s meet included Bonner Springs, Piper, Turner and Washington/Sumner.