It was a busy weekend for University of Saint Mary athletics.

The Spires’ esports team traveled to Kansas City over the weekend for the Midwest eSports League of Legends Tournament at Planet Comicon.

USM was the only team from Kansas or Missouri to make it to the finals before the Spires fell to the University of Texas-Dallas in the championship.

The team was represented by Russell Rhoads playing Jungler, Adrian Gebhart playing Top, Pablo Espinosa-Villegas playing Mid, Tyler Partlow playing Support and Ross Tisdell playing ADC. Midwest eSports has a replay of the match on their Twitch page at www.twitch.tv/midwestesports01

The esports team will return to competition on Saturday.

Women’s lacrosse

The Spires’ women’s lacrosse team traveled to Iowa on Friday and Saturday for games against Clarke and Saint Ambrose.

The Spires fell 16-9 to Clarke on Friday and 21-10 to Saint Ambrose on Saturday.

Clarke jumped out 5-0 before the Spires got on the board with 18:46 remaining in the first half to start a 5-1 run to cut the deficit to 6-5. The Pride would then add four unanswered goals to lead 10-5 at halftime and momentum continued in the second half for the Pride in the 16-9 win.

On Saturday, the Spires found themselves in a similar spot with Saint Ambrose going up 2-0 early in the first half. But the Spires grabbed momentum early to take a 5-4 lead. With 11:32 remaining in the half, the Spires tied the score 6-6 before Saint Ambrose would go on a 5-0 run and take momentum and a halftime lead. Like the Clarke game, Saint Ambrose used the momentum in the second half to win 21-10. The Spires fell to 0-7 on the year and 0-3 in KCAC play. The Spires will travel to Missouri Valley College on April 6.

Men’s lacrosse

The men’s lacrosse team picked up the first two wins in conference play over the weekend with wins over Clarke and Saint Ambrose.

The Spires trailed 3-2 toward the end of the first quarter before momentum would give the Spires the lead in the second quarter and an 8-5 halftime score before outscoring the Pride 9-5 in the second half to take the conference opener 17-10.

On Saturday, the Spires jumped out first and never lost the lead in a 12-8 victory.

Saint Mary would go up 4-0 after one quarter of play and led 6-4 at halftime. Another 6-4 run in the second half would give the Spires the win and improve the team to 5-5 on the year and 2-0 in KCAC play. The Spires return home Wednesday against Columbia College at 6 p.m.

Baseball

The Spires’ baseball team fell in a weekend series at Sterling College.

USM would fall 3-1 on Saturday with the lone run on the day coming in the third inning. Adrian Cardenas took the loss for the Spires.

The offensive struggles would continue in a doubleheader Sunday.

The Warriors would blank the Spires 8-0, holding USM to only one hit in the game. Easton Barnes was credited with the loss for USM.

In game two, the Spires jumped out to a 2-0 lead after three innings of play before big fourth, fifth and sixth innings by the Warriors added seven unanswered runs to give Sterling the 7-2 victory and the series sweep. Matt Weis took the loss for the Spires. The Spires are now 7-15 on the year and 5-9 in conference play.

Saint Mary returns to the field Wednesday when they travel to Baker University. First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

Softball

The USM softball team improved to 8-16 and 6-4 in the KCAC in a sweep over Southwestern on Sunday.

The Spires’ offense came alive late in both games to lead to victories.

The two teams remained scoreless in the first game until USM scored four runs in the sixth. The Moundbuilders added a run of their own but the two defenses held on and USM took the first game 4-1. Katyln Schiefen took the win for the Spires.

In the second game, both teams scored in the second inning before a quiet third and fourth. USM would score four runs in both the fifth and sixth innings in the 9-1 victory. Paige Siewert got the win in the circle for USM.

The Spires return home Wednesday to take on Tabor College in a doubleheader. The first game is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

Track and field

The track team had a busy weekend with the team participating at three different events over three days. The Spires continued the strong season with six athletes reaching qualifying standards for nationals. Five new school records were set.

At the San Fransisco Carnival, Luke Skinner and Brendan Erwin each set qualifying times in the 3,000 steeplechase. Skinner took 11th and set a new school record. Erwin was 30th. Skinner also took third in the 800 to snag another qualification time and a school record.

Phillip Lagemann set a school record and qualifying time in the 5,000. His time was the No. 1 NAIA time.

In the women’s 10,000, Brittany White-Dold set a school record and ran a qualifying time.

In St. Louis, Kaitlyn Shoemaker led the Spires with a new school record and qualifying time in the 10,000.

At the Baker Relays in Baldwin City, the Spires snagged four first-place medals with Artexis Drake winning the 400, Lorena Moreno taking the 1,500 and Zach Griffiths taking the pole vault with a new school record. The men’s 4x100 relay team of Anterreon McClain, Stephon Minix, Onaja Robinson and Darion Allen took first.

The Spires return to competition April 6 at Ottawa.