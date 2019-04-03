The Lansing swim team continued their busy start to the season Monday in a five-team home meet. Lansing finished first in the meet with 429 points. Head coach David Bresser said it was another good showing.

“Trinity Hall swam some more great races,” Bresser said.

Hall finished first in the 200 individual medley and second in the 100 free with state consideration times in both. She also was part of two relay teams that took first. Hall, Samantha Moburg, Darby Mance and Alix Lawler took first in the 200 medley relay with a state consideration time. Hall, Mance, Lawler and Austyn Garcia swam a consideration time in the 400 free relay. The 200 free relay team of Kailyn Cline, Austyn Garcia, Lawler and Moburg took second and swam a state consideration time. The team of Breckin Blansit, Molly Blankenship, Maria Stieben and Emma Jackson took fourth.

Jordyn Mullins took first in the 200 free. Cline was fourth. Lawler took fourth in the 50 free. Mance, Moburg, Blansit and Ryley Bullock took first through fourth in the 100 butterfly. Jana Burnett took second in the 500 free. Sara Gorski was fourth.

Lance was first in the 100 back and swam a consideration time. Mullins was third.

The meet was Lansing’s third in six days to start the season. It has been a busy start to the season.

Prior to the meets, Bresser said practices were going really well. He said a challenge as a team this year is its size.

“This is an outstanding concern to have,” Bresser said. “I love the size, but it means more girls in the pool at once.”

The Lions also saw an increase in team size with Basehor-Linwood swimming with the Lions in a co-op agreement. Eight Bobcats joined the Lions this season, including three returning from last season’s co-op with Bonner Springs.

“I’m extremely excited to see what the Basehor girls can achieve throughout the season,” Bresser said. “Our goal for Basehor is to do well at (United Kansas Conference meet) and maybe get a relay or two qualified for state. I foresee a great future for Basehor swimming.”

With both schools combined, the swim team has 45 girls total. Bresser said the lanes can be crowded but the team still got outstanding workouts in and has a positive attitude.

Bresser said he has 19 returning Lansing swimmers from last year. Five of the returners are seniors in their fourth year of swimming.

Bresser said the five seniors will be key swimmers for this year.

“Our senior captains with be our biggest key returners,” Bresser said. “Both Trinity Hall and Darby Mance have state meet experience. Trinity was a state medalist in her two individual events last year and a first-team all-state selection. She took third last year in 100 back. Darby has three years of experience at the state meet. Austyn Garcia, Meadow Garcia and Jordyn Mullins are all returning point-scoring seniors from last year’s (Kaw Valley League) championship team.”

The Lions also have senior Emily Reeves on the team this year.

“(Reeves) is a great athlete having run cross country and just coming off a successful basketball season,” Bresser said.

Bresser also said he will be looking to juniors Moburg, Lawler, Gorski and Lizzie Martin to contribute throughout the season. Bresser called Bullock a versatile swimmer who can swim every event.

He also said he is excited about the large freshmen class.

“I see some real potential but it will take some time and hard work,” he said. “Of note, Kailyn Cline, Alexis Buchholz, Ellie Johnson and Emma Jackson (of BLHS) are improving quickly and already contributing.”

He said Blansit will lead the way for the girls from Basehor. He also said he has been impressed with newcomer Stieben for Basehor.

The coach also said the diving program is growing. Kristen Dennis was the team’s first diver last year and now the team has three with two of them being freshmen.

With the large team, Bresser said depth will be the biggest asset to the team.

One area that he said the team will need to work on during the season are the relay teams.

“So far this season we haven’t really been strong in our relays,” Bresser said. “We need to work on the relay intensity, especially if we want to get all three relays qualified for state again. We’ve had about four years where we were able to do that. This year will be more challenging but I know the girls are up for it. They are working hard in practice and have set those goals.”

This season will also mark the first season of the new UKC. Bresser said he likes the level of competition in the new league. The coach said De Soto has strong relay teams, Shawnee Heights had a good showing at state last year and Leavenworth is strong and well coached. He said the Bobcats did not score at the KVL meet last year but he expects that to change this year.

The UKC meet is one of the meets Bresser is looking forward to the most. He said there are a lot of unknowns with the conference meet, especially with the team not seeing Shawnee Heights much before the UKC meet. Another meet he looks forward to is a dual with Leavenworth. Bresser said the Leavenworth dual is their own “Friday night lights meet.”

Along with coaching the girls’ team at Lansing, Bresser also serves as the assistant coach for the boys’ team at Lansing.

He said the biggest difference between coaching the boys and girls is the girls’ team tends to do more bonding events and more things together outside of the pool. I really like their camaraderie and support of each other.”

Bresser is also the head coach at Saint Mary. While the college swimming season is in the offseason, Bresser said it will still be about the same amount of balance between high school and college swimming like it was in the winter with the boys’ team and USM swimming at the same time.

“It will be about the same,” Bresser said. “Or as I’m finding out probably a little busier. The USM swimmers are in their offseason training. Once Saint Mary has their graduation on May 4, I’m sure it will ease up a bit. However, I’m always looking for quality student-athletes to fill the roster.”

Lansing continues the swimming season with their fourth meet in eight days on Wednesday when they travel to Bonner Springs.