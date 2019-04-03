Tuesday night kicked off play of The Big Dill Pickleball Club Leavenworth Ladder League at Buffalo Bill Cody Park.

Pickleball is a sport that combines elements of badminton, tennis and table tennis. Players use a solid paddle made of wood or composite material to hit a ball similar to a Wiffleball over a net. The game’s origins trace back to 1965 in Washington.

The Leavenworth league plays at 6 p.m. Tuesdays and 8 a.m. Saturdays at Cody Park through May 18. The final week of the season will include a tournament.

The league has 40 slots at $10 per player. Currently, the league has 27 of 40 slots filled.

Prior to Tuesday’s play, league contact Jim Crandell estimated 24 of the 27 would participate in Tuesday’s action.

For more information on the league, call 913-240-4615 or 352-678-7056.