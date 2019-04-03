Area schools were in action Monday in numerous sports.

The Leavenworth Pioneers hosted their home invitational Monday after the event was rescheduled from March 29.

The Pioneers finished first on the boys’ side with 166 points. The girls’ team was third with 106.

On the girls’ side, Wynter Ramos finished first in the 100 and 200. Keshyliah Jackson took sixth in the 200. Ramos also finished first in the 4x100 relay with Dhakiya Blake, Saniyah Hammonds and Jackson. Ramos, Blake, Hammonds and Maddy Walter-Sherretts took first in the 4x400. Konya Halle, Psalm Woody, Alexis Cole and NaMari Moss took third. Elizabeth Finnigan, Adriana Carnoali, Lasheia Foster and Lorissa Bailey were fifth in the 4x400. The relay team of Katelyn Havner, Chloe Manner, Finnigan and Walter-Sherretts took third in the 4x800. Abby Loch, Sophie Sallot, Halle and Carnoali took fourth.

Havner was fourth in the 3,200, Amy Fought took fifth in the 100 hurdles, Hammond was first in the triple jump and Colbie Fairley was second in the shot put. Blake was first in the 400 and Walter-Sherretts took fourth in the 800. Rachel McWilliams was third in the discus.

For the boys’ team, the 4x400 team of Nehemiah Griffin, Tyrique Wilcox, Daniel Bohnemann and Guy Ramos took first. The team of Sean Markert, Christian Walker, Michael Mejia and Jeremiah Walltower placed fourth. Darius Sauls, Guy Ramos, Griffin and Walker took third in the 4x100. Sam Overbey, John Finnigan, Dustin Lopez and Markert finished third in the 4x800.

Guy Ramos took first in the 200 and 400. Griffin was third in the 200 and fourth in the 400. Walker took second in the 400. Bohnemann took first and Overbey was fourth in the 800. Bohnemann was also fourth in the 1,600. In the 110 hurdles, Walltower was first, Austin Shoffner took second and Antonio Lemus was fifth. Walltower and Shoffner took second and third in the 300 hurdles. Markert took third in the pole vault. Cartez Patterson won the high jump. In the triple jump, Lewis McLaughlin took first, Santiago McLaughlin was second and Patterson took fifth. Michael Harris took second in the shot put. Alexi Griese and James Roberts took fourth and fifth in the discus.

The Pioneers return to competition Friday at Lansing.

Basehor-Linwood

The Basehor-Linwood soccer team returned to action Monday night against Eudora.

The Bobcats jumped out first with a goal in the first half before the Cardinals tied the score in the second half 1-1. The teams remained tied at the end of regulation before the Bobcats would score a goal in double overtime to win 2-1.

The Bobcats continued play Tuesday at home against De Soto.

Pleasant Ridge

The Pleasant Ridge Rams baseball and softball teams traveled to Sabetha on Monday. It was the opening games of the season for the baseball team after Friday’s game was postponed due to weather.

The Rams fell 14-0 and 18-2.

The softball team also fell to Sabetha 6-1 in the first game and 13-0 in the second.

Pleasant Ridge travels to Oskaloosa on Thursday with both teams playing a doubleheader.