The Leavenworth County Special Olympics program has announced the dates for the upcoming practice sessions for their track and field teams.

Practices begin Saturday at Lansing Middle School. The Saturday practice will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Other practices will take place April 10, 13, 17 and 24. The practices on April 10, 17 and 24 will run from 6:15-7:45 p.m. The April 13 practice is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Participants are asked to come dressed with appropriate clothes for the weather and with a water bottle.

The team is one of the offerings from the Leavenworth County Special Olympics program. The program offers opportunities in track, bowling and basketball for individuals 8-over with intellectual disabilities. Students in the county who have an Individualized Education Program document are eligible to participate. They must have a current physical. Local coordinator Vicki Lozenski said physical forms and other paperwork will be available at the practices.

The practices will lead up to the Leavenworth County Invitational on May 12 at Lansing Middle School. Lozenski said volunteers are still needed for the event. Those interested in helping can contact Lozenski at vicki.lozenski@lvpioneers.org or 913-683-8531.