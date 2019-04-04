The Basehor-Linwood Bobcats kicked off their 2019 track season on Monday at Baldwin City. The meet was originally scheduled for last Friday before it was postponed to Monday due to the weather.

The Bobcats finished second on the girls’ side with 109 points and fifth on the boys’ side with 72.

Rylee Jones was the top scorer for the girls with 16 points. The freshman took first in the 2,000 steeplechase with a time of 8:34.32 and third in the 3,200 with a time of 13:14.76. Junior Lucy Lally got 15 points for the Bobcats, finishing second in the discus (96 feet, 10 inches) and third in shot put (33 feet, 10 inches). Jenna Zydlo scored 13.5 points for the Bobcats. The sophomore took second in the 400 (1:04.41) and third in the high jump (5 feet). Senior Olivia Cavanaugh scored 11 points and was third in the 2,000 steeplechase (9:11.78).

Ellie Dusselier also finished third with Zydlo in the high jump. Alicia Eberth took third in the pole vault (7 feet). Maddison Rayl was third in the javelin (117 feet, 11 inches). The relay ream of Dusselier, Abby Otten, Brookelyn Vittitow and Riley Tinder took second in the 4x400.

On the boys’ side, the top scorer was Marc Farris with 15 points. The freshman won the 2,000 steeplechase with a time of 7:07.51. Head coach Scott Russell said Farris was one second off of the school record. Trevor McBride scored 12.5 points. McBride was second in the high jump (5 feet, 10 inches). Sterling Holland was second in the 2,000 steeplechase (7:08.19). Jace Friesen was third in the discus (132 feet, 4 inches). McBride, Nolan Ford, Jake Wilson and Sean McGowan took third in the 4x400 (3:50.01).

Russell said the meet is always a great opportunity for the team to show what they have accomplished in preseason practices.

“Baldwin is always a great opportunity for our kids to show what they have accomplished in the first five weeks of training,” Russell said. “We are constantly collecting data in practice, so this was a chance to put ourselves to the test and collect our first bit of competition data. The staff is proud of our student-athlete’s efforts thus far but our focus will always be the postseason (United Kansas Conference meet, regionals and state). (Monday night) was a great first step in the right direction for our team.”

The Bobcats will host their home invitational Friday. The meet is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m.