Prep teams were in action Tuesday across various sports.

In softball, the Basehor-Linwood Bobcats hosted the Leavenworth Pioneers in a doubleheader.

The Bobcats won both games 3-1 and 5-3 to remain undefeated on the season.

Basehor-Linwood took the first game 3-1.

The Bobcats got on the board first in the bottom of the second after Kate Drennon grounded out to score one run. Paige Fox, Emma Horton and Britney Hoffman each recorded one hit to lead the Bobcats. Samana Price, Hoffman and Drennon all recorded one RBI each.

McKenzie Brown, Leah Seichepine, Marilyn Thomas, Alyssa Seichepine and Baylee Crotze all had one hit each for Leavenworth.

Hanna Hull took the win for the Bobcats with seven innings pitched. Hull allowed five hits, one run and recorded two strikeouts.

Brown pitched six innings for the Pioneers with three hits, three runs and six strikeouts.

In the second game, the Bobcats took the lead in the second inning again. Basehor-Linwood scored five runs to take the early lead.

The Pioneers would attempt a comeback with a run in the fifth and two in the sixth but the Bobcats held on for the 5-3 win.

Audrey Spellman and Mallory Gallet each had two hits to lead the Bobcats. Brown led the Pioneers with two hits. Seichepine recorded a triple for Leavenworth.

Hull pitched seven innings again for the Bobcats allowing seven hits, three runs and eight strikeouts.

Abby Kowalewski pitched six for the Pioneers. She allowed seven hits and five runs with no strikeouts and five walks.

Pioneers head coach Callie Farrell said the Pioneers were flat Tuesday and their record doesn’t reflect the type of team they are.

“We came out flat (Tuesday) and couldn’t time up hits when we needed them most,” Farrell said. “We need to focus on playing with more fire from the start. Our record and recent outcomes doesn’t reflect the type of team that we are. I am confident that we will get this turned around.”

The Pioneers will play Thursday in a doubleheader at Bishop Ward. First game is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

Basehor-Linwood will play again next Tuesday in a doubleheader at Shawnee Heights. The first game is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

The Lansing Lions softball team was also in action on Tuesday with two wins over Turner.

The Lions won 12-1 and 11-0 in the games.

In the first game, Bradi Basler threw a no-hitter with six strikeouts in five innings. Katie Gray and Chaise Miller both went 2-for-3 with four RBIs. Riley Phillips went 2-for-4 with a home run. Cayleigh Berry went 2-for-3.

In the second game, Asa Solomon threw a shutout with four strikeouts in five innings. Shannon Jessup went 3-for-3. Brooke Gilfert went 2-for-3 with two triples and an RBI. Solomon went 2-for-2 with an RBI and Gray went 2-for-2.

Lansing will travel to Leavenworth next Tuesday for a doubleheader. The first game is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

Baseball

The Bobcats also hosted the Pioneers in baseball on Tuesday. The two were originally set to meet at Sportsfield in Leavenworth on Tuesday and at Basehor-Linwood on Thursday but the sites were flipped due to field conditions at Sportsfield.

The Bobcats defeated Leavenworth 9-1.

The Bobcats jumped out first with two runs in the second and three in the third. The Pioneers added a run in the top of the fourth but the Bobcats answered with their sixth run in the bottom of the inning. The Bobcats added three more in the sixth and held on for the win.

Pioneers head coach Justin Bode said Eric Harding started out well on the mound but “didn’t have his best stuff” in the loss.

“Sometimes it happens that way,” Bode said. “Davin Bailey came on in relief and pitched very well again. Defensively we still have a few miscues that cost us in critical situations. We had a few mental mistakes (Tuesday night) which cannot happen in games like this. I accept full responsibility for those mental lapses as I need to prepare them better in practice. We will get back to work (Wednesday).”

Bode said the team still has a few things working against them out of the team’s control that is having a negative impact on the mentality. He said the team cannot use that as an excuse and the season is still young.

“I believe in these guys and their capabilities,” Bode said. “We will figure it out and get this thing on track. One of the best parts about this game is that we get to move forward immediately and get back to work (Wednesday) before Basehor visits our place Thursday.”

Dylan Shaw was 2-for-2 for the Pioneers with an RBI. Wesley Redelberger went 1-for-1 with a run scored. Steele Sadler was 1-for-3 with two stolen bases and Christian Torres went 1-for-2 with a stolen base.

Bobcats head coach Andrew See said the team is clicking on all cylinders but needs to find the killer instinct soon.

“We are clicking on all cylinders right now,” See said. “But we still don't have that killer instinct and we have got to find it soon. When we are up by four or five runs, we seem to just coast and think that this level of play will keep us with a win. Baseball doesn't work that way. We are trying to create an attitude of that we aren't even playing against the other team, we are playing versus the game and trying to beat the game as best we can. When we go after every pitch and every out and every inning with that attitude, we are going to start beating the brakes off of people.”

See said Chase Torkelson was “exquisite” again pitching with 11 strikeouts to five hits.

“He is just special right now,” See said. “But the fun part is he can be even better. Once he starts to understand what his pitch repertoire can do in all directions, he is going to put up some video game type numbers. Knowing how to control in and out, up and down, front to back, that's when you become a menace to everybody who steps in.”

See said the team wants to win but will have to do it the right way and cannot let up an inch in any game.

“We are going to be met with some adversity this year,” See said. “And continuing to play the way we need to every chance we get will give us the best chance to overcome those hardship situations.”

Chandler Miller scored two runs and three RBIs for the Bobcats. Jackson Jennings had three runs. Jackson Herbel, Hardy Bergman and Wyatt Wagner each had one run.

Basehor-Linwood is scheduled to travel to Sportsfield Thursday to face Leavenworth. The game is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.