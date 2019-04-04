Local recreation basketball continued last Wednesday with Buckets, M&M Specialty Services and Kansas Elite winning the three games of the night.

Buckets won the first game of the night in a 64-61 win over Leavenworth Legends. Buckets improved their record to 6-2. Leavenworth Legends fell to 1-6.

Marc McGrory led Buckets with 19 points. Alex Moreno had 12. Brad Heim moved up on the career scoring list to 11th with 505 career points. Moreno moved up to 15th with 449.

Carl Roberson led Leavenworth Legends with 19 points. Karlos Campbell had 17 and Edward Reed scored 14.

In the second game, M&M Speciality Services defeated Anytime Fitness #2 68-64. M&M Specialty Services improved to 3-4. Anytime Fitness #2 fell to 4-3.

Konner and Quinton McQuillan each scored 16 to lead M&M Specialty Services. Zach Freeman scored 14, Brad Waterman had 12 and Kenneth Banks scored 10.

Dom Davie led Anytime Fitness #2 with 19. Tom Eismann had 15 and Layne Shirley scored 13. Jared Hanson moved up to 22nd in career points with 341.

In the final game of the night, Kansas Elite defeated Zeck Ford 81-70. Jeremie Seymore led Kansas Elite with 28 points and moved up to tie Trevor Osen at 27th in career 3-pointers with 35. Elijah Bean scored 12, Harry Burton had 11 and Curtis Brown scored 10.

Zeck Ford was led by Cam Decker’s 27 points. Decker is now 29th in career points with 298. Izaiah Grice scored 18 and Jace Grabouski had 16.

Seymore is the current season leader with 183 points. Heim is the season 3-point leader with 30.

Action continued on Wednesday night with Anytime Fitness #2 vs. Kansas Elite, Buckets vs. Skyhookers and M&M Speciality Services vs. Zeck Ford.