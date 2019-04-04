The Leavenworth Pioneers kicked off the boys’ tennis season on Tuesday in a dual with Olathe East.

The No. 1 doubles team of Isaiah Casmus and Ethan Robinette won their match 8-2 and Casmus also won his singles match 8-6.

Head coach Shad Langfoss said it was an eye-opener for many on the team with the team struggling as none of the others picked up more than three games in a match.

“Just showed what we have to do in the next month to improve,” Langfoss said. “But I did stress after yesterday's match it is very difficult to expect improvement when some only play during the tennis season, only two months.”

Despite the struggles by the team, Langfoss did point out how strong the doubles team of Casmus and Robinette looked.

“If they can play most matches like that, they should have some very good wins this year,” Langfoss said.

Leavenworth continued play on Wednesday in another home dual against Shawnee Mission North.

Soccer

The Lansing Lions fell to the Seaman Vikings 7-2 Tuesday night.

Paige Gauger got on the board first for the Lions at the 35:44 mark before Seaman scored on back-to-back goals from Jaidyn Yingling and Emma Bauguess to give the Vikings a 2-1 lead with 17:32 remaining in the first half.

Gauger scored again to tie the game before Seaman took the lead for good when Ainsley Kramer scored for the Vikings to go up 3-2. Two more goals by Yingling gave the senior a hat trick and made the score 5-2 at halftime before two more goals in the second half by Shawndi Stephens and Cortlyn Lux gave the Vikings the 7-2 victory.

Lansing returns to the pitch on Thursday when they travel to De Soto before heading to Leavenworth on Friday. Both games are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

The Basehor-Linwood Bobcats soccer team hosted De Soto Tuesday for a conference matchup.

The Wildcats jumped out to five goals in the first half and held on to win 8-0 over the Bobcats.

Basehor-Linwood is off until Monday when they travel to Piper.