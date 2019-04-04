The Central Christian College of Kansas softball team went through about as tough a stretch of games as any team in the country will go through all year. In the past four days, the Lady Tigers played six games against the top two teams in the nation. On Friday and Saturday, the Tigers played a four-game series versus the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma, ranked the No.1 softball team in the NAIA, have yet to lose a game this season. The Drovers would sweep the series, taking the Tigers, down 8-0, 7-0, 10-2, and 8-0. One play that stood out for the Tigers came in game four, when in the bottom of the third inning, the Tigers pulled off a triple-play. The Drovers had the bases loaded with no outs, when they would hit a line drive toward Altavia Hall at shortstop, who made a great catch and would tag second base then throw to first base for the triple-play.

The Tigers didn't have a long time to rest before they headed back down to Oklahoma on Tuesday afternoon. This time to take on the second ranked softball team in the NAIA, Oklahoma City University. The Stars' two lone conference losses this year came by the hands of No.1 USAO, and didn't want to lose ground on the Drovers when the Tigers came to town. The Stars would take care of business over the Tigers, 19-0 and 13-0.

The Tigers will make their way back down to Oklahoma once again on Friday to take on Bacone University, to play the games postponed by rain a couple weeks ago. Then the Tigers will be back at home on Saturday to take on Haskell University.