The Leavenworth Pioneers and Basehor-Linwood Bobcats faced each other at Basehor-Linwood High School Thursday night in baseball. The two previously met on Tuesday when Basehor-Linwood won 9-1.

The schedule originally had Leavenworth hosting Basehor-Linwood on Tuesday and Basehor-Linwood hosting on Thursday but the home sites were flipped prior to Tuesday’s game due to field conditions at Sportsfield. Field conditions ended up moving Thursday’s game to BLHS as well but Leavenworth was the designated home game.

The Bobcats jumped on the board first in their “road game” thanks to an RBI by Taylor Brownback to allow Jackson Herbel to score.

The Bobcats added two more runs in the fifth to go up 3-0. BLHS added one more run in the top of the seventh to go up 4-0. The Pioneers did not give up in the bottom of the seventh and added their first run of the game but it was not enough and the Bobcats won 4-1.

Wyatt Wagner threw seven innings for the Bobcats with five hits, one run and five strikeouts.

Kruz Wahwahsuck pitched for 4.2 innings allowing five hits, one run and four strikeouts. Robert McKinley and Andy Scanlon came in for relief.

Herbel, Brownback, Wagner, Hardy Bergman, Tyson Wachter and Carter Bergman each had one hit for the Bobcats.

J.W. Hickman led Leavenworth with two hits.

Leavenworth head coach Justin Bode said it was a better effort in Thursday’s game.

“It was a much better effort by our entire team,” Bode said. “It’s night and day from what it was the other night. We lost a lot of focus the other night. But today from first pitch to last, it was (focused). We didn’t have some hits fall, we hit a lot of baseballs at people but the effort, approach and way we played ball (Thursday) was much different than what it was the other day. It was exactly what we were trying to get across at practice (Wednesday).”

Bobcats head coach Andrew See said he felt good after the win.

“When you play teams like Leavenworth and coach Bode and those teams, it’s never a win yet,” See said. “You have to make sure you get all your outs. The way Wagner was pitching, we knew we were going to have a really good shot. We knew it wasn’t going to take a lot of runs and we just need a couple for him. But like I said, (Leavenworth) was not going to quit. (Bode) has got a lot of tough young kids out there. Saw them battle there at the end.”

The Bobcats have now won four straight, including the two conference wins over Leavenworth. See said those were the games the team thought they are supposed to win.

He said if the team wins the games they’re supposed to win they can steal games away. See mentioned the team left some hits on, which was uncharacteristic for the team but the offense was able to increase the attack after Wahwahsuck started to struggle.

The pitcher would leave the game due to injury and See said he hopes the Pioneers’ pitcher is OK. See thinks the team is good but not great.

“We are good,” See said. “But we are not great yet. There is still this idea of ‘we’ve done something.’ And we haven’t yet. This is a brand new team. Yes, we have gone to state, won regional and conference in this program, but this is a new year and that doesn’t translate to these kids.”

See said the team needs to just go game by game but the players are starting to find their roles and rhythm.

The Bobcats coach also said playing as the road team in their home stadium threw the kids off a little bit but he talked about how that is common for high school baseball in Kansas.

Basehor-Linwood is off until Tuesday when they host Shawnee Heights.

The game is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.

The Pioneers have a quick turnaround with a game against Lansing on Friday. Bode said the team will take Thursday night to rest up before the turnaround Friday.

“We are going to rest up (Thursday night),” Bode said. “We are going to go eat some pizza to relax and get back together as a team. We will show up (Friday morning) at our team meeting and talk about what the approach is, who is on the mound and behind the plate and will go from there. We will show up and go play our cross-town rivals.”

Leavenworth and Lansing will play at 5 p.m. at Lansing Middle School.