The 11th week of local recreation basketball took place Wednesday with two games.

Kansas Elite dominated Anytime Fitness #2 in a 100-53 win. Kansas Elite improved to 6-2. Anytime Fitness #2 fell to 4-4.

Jeremie Seymore led Kansas Elite with 33 points. Seymore’s 33 points moved the player into a tie for 31st in career points with 265. He also moved up to 24th in all-time 3-pointers with 44. Elijah Bean scored 24, Curtis Brown had 13, Harry Burton scored 13 and Doug Logan had 11. Burton moved up to 14th in career points with 459.

Layne Shirley led Anytime Fitness #2 with 15. Jeff Sanders had 11.

In the second game, Buckets improved to 7-2 in their 68-53 win over Skyhookers. Skyhookers fell to 0-7.

Brad Heim led Buckets with 22 points. Marc McGrory had 17, Duke Ezeamii scored 13 and Torran Dowdy scored 10. Alex Moreno moved up to 15th in career points with 455.

Trent Peter led Skyhookers with 22. Marquantis Waller had 11.

A third game was scheduled between M&M Speciality Services and Zeck Ford but Zeck Ford forfeited. M&M Speciality Services improved to 4-4. Zeck Ford fell to 4-6.

Seymore is the season scoring leader with 216 points and 3-pointer leader with 38.

Two games are scheduled for next Wednesday with Skyhookers facing M&M Speciality Services at 6:30 p.m. Leavenworth Legends and Anytime Fitness #1 will follow at 7:30 p.m.