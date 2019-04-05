The Lansing Lions baseball team took on the Turner Golden Bears Wednesday in a doubleheader at Kansas City Kansas Community College.

Lansing would get the sweep winning 8-2 and 11-8.

“I thought we pitched well in situations we needed too,” head coach Michael Basler said. “Thought we made plays defensively when our team needed it most and I thought we were efficient with our offense in order to score runs.”

In game one, Dylan McLain picked up the win on the mound with one strikeout and only allowing one hit. Peyton Basler added three more strikeouts in relief.

Basler and McLain were two of six Lions to score on the night. Basler, McLain, Dakota Sill, Caleb Adams and Bryce Turner each scored a run. Jayden Raymon and Cameron Ernzen each had two runs.

Adams picked up the win on the mound in game two. The senior allowed two hits and three runs in four innings with six strikeouts. Logan Barnard allowed four hits and five runs in relief with five strikeouts.

Nine different Lions players scored in the second game. Adams, McLain, Turner, Raymond, Ernzen, Claye Howard and Tyler Akin each scored one run. Basler and Sill each scored twice.

The Bobcats return to action Friday when they host Leavenworth at 5 p.m.

Golf

The Lansing Lions and Basehor-Linwood Bobcats began their golf season Wednesday after weather delayed the opener at Sunflower Hills in Bonner Springs last week. The Bobcats would finish third and the Lions came in nine.

The Lions were led by Jake Hamilton with a score of 100. Grant Schneider had 107, Hunter Hotaling scored 118, Joey Haynes had 111, Jackson Haynes shot a 115 and Drew Allen had a 117.

Lions head coach Bill Pekarek said the team has some rust to get off.

“This was our first tournament,” Pekarek said. We have a little rust to get knocked off. The scores were a little high by the entire field, except for the winning team, Ottawa. For us to be more successful, our returning players must lead us by shooting a more competitive score.”

Basehor-Linwood was led by Austin Logsdon’s score of 85, which was fifth individually. Kobe Sifford shot an 88, Wyatt Powell had 89, Brendan Smith shot a 99 and Ben Mowery had 119.

Bobcats head coach Cody Ziegler said that the weather made it tough for everyone but the Bobcats battled.

“It was a tough day to score for everyone due to rain and wind,” Ziegler said. “But our kids battled. We had some great stretches where kids were stringing solid scores together, but one or two bad holes kept us from placing higher. I was proud of our kids' attitudes and how they stayed positive even though they did not get the result they hoped for. It is early and we have the potential to be very solid by regionals.”

The two teams return to the course on Monday at Dub’s Dread Golf Club at a tournament hosted by Piper. It is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

Swimming

The Lansing swim team continued their busy start to the year on Wednesday at Bonner Springs. The team finished second with 508 points. Shawnee Mission East won the meet with 578. Bonner Springs and Turner scored 222 and 202 points.

Lansing had 22 top-six finishes on the night.

The 200 medley relay team of Jordyn Mullins, Mandy Wilson, Samantha Moburg and Anne Strukel finished second. Esther Platt, Rebekah Wangsgaard, Erika Borgeson and Samanatha Hughes took sixth in the same event.

Megan Boettcher, Aubrie Penfield and Aubrey Jones took fourth through sixth in the 200 free. Darby Mance and Wilson took second and sixth in the 200 individual medley. Mance was also third in the 100 butterfly. Platt and Vianne Arias took fifth and sixth.

Strukel was fifth and Nancy Rhoads took sixth in the 100 free. Mullins finished third in the 500 free.

Eula Hammond and Heather Ober finished fifth and sixth.

The 200 free relay team of Moburg, Boettcher, Mance and Ellie Johnson took first.

Emily Reeves, Trinity Krouse, Arias and Jones took sixth.

In the 100 backstroke, Moburg finished fourth and MJ Sneed was sixth. Wilson was fourth in the 100 breaststroke and the Lions finished third (Mullins, Hughes, Sneed and Mance) and fifth (Peyton Faulk, Kiki Baker, Krouse and Ober) in the 400 free relay.

Head coach David Bresser said it was another good meet for the team.

“This was a good meet for our newer swimmers to try different events,” Bresser said. “This was an excellent opportunity for the coaches to evaluate a wide variety of abilities. We had a really good team showing with another split-squad meet.”

The Lions dive back into the pool on Tuesday when they travel to Washington.

Tennis

The Leavenworth Pioneers continued their tennis season on Wednesday in another home dual.

The Pioneers hosted Shawnee Mission North with the Pioneers winning the dual 8-4.

Joseph Song, George Humble, Nathan Hebert, Will Messer and Will Franklin all won their individual matches, including Hebert winning 8-1.

The doubles teams of Messer/Franklin. Song/Brett Chapman and Hebert/Humble all won their doubles matches. Messer/Franklin and Hebert/Humble each won 8-0 in their doubles matches.

Head coach Shad Langfoss said the No. 1 doubles team of Isaiah Casmus and Ethan Robinette struggled in their match against Luke Johnson and Zack Madden. The doubles team fell 8-2.

The Pioneers will return to competition on Tuesday at Bonner Springs.