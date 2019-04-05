Various prep teams were in action Thursday night in baseball, softball and soccer.

Leavenworth and Basehor-Linwood faced off in baseball Thursday night at Basehor-Linwood. Basehor-Linwood won 4-1. A recap can be found in Friday’s paper and online at www.leavenworthtimes.com/sports

The Pleasant Ridge Rams were also in action for their second doubleheader of the season at Oskaloosa.

Oskaloosa took the first game 8-3.

Rams head coach Justin Sloop said senior Eli Schwinn did a great job pitching for the Rams but the team struggled to help the senior out in the field.

“We had four errors in the field that cost us,” Sloop said. “And we couldn’t get our bats going enough to get us back in the game.”

Colten Comer went 2-for-2 in the first game with a walk and an RBI. Schwinn was 2-for-4 with a single, a double and a run scored. Clayton Richter was 1-for-4. Cole Blanke was 1-for-4 with a run.

The Rams rebounded and took the second game 11-10 for their first win of the season.

Sloop said freshman pitcher Walker Adams did a great job on the mound.

“He struggled early,” Sloop said, “but settled down to pitch five good innings.”

Adams finished the day with eight strikeouts, two walks and 10 hits allowed.

The Rams brought in another freshman, Devin Stutz, to close the game.

“We played really well in the field in game two,” Sloop said. “Colten Comer came up with a big diving catch in center field that helped keep our lead. In the bottom of the seventh, with runners at first and second and zero outs, Devin Stutz got a ground ball to shortstop where Walker Adams and Eli Schwinn turned a double play.”

Sloops said Comer caught a deep fly ball to get the final out with Osakloosa having the tying run on third.

Richter went 3-for-5 with two singles, a double, five RBI and a run scored. Schwinn was 1-for-4 with an RBI, a run scored, a walk and a hit by pitch. Blanke finished 2-for-4 with three RBI. Comer was 1-for-5 with a home run. Adams was 1-for-3 with an RBI, a walk and a hit by pitch. He scored four runs.

The Rams return to action Monday when they travel to Valley Falls for a doubleheader scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.

Softball

The Rams softball team also traveled to Oskaloosa on Thursday for a doubleheader.

Pleasant Ridge fell 9-0 in the first game and 18-10 in the second game.

Pleasant Ridge will travel to Valley Falls on Monday for a doubleheader scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.

Soccer

The Leavenworth girls’ soccer team continued their season at home Thursday against Turner.

The Pioneers shut out the Golden Bears 10-0 to improve to 2-3 entering Friday’s game against Lansing.

The Lansing Lions were also in action Thursday, falling on the road to De Soto 10-0.

Leavenworth and Lansing met Friday night at Leavenworth High School.