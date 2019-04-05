The Pleasant Ridge softball team is under new leadership in 2019 with Kendra Leach taking over as head coach.

Leach takes over not far removed from her college softball playing days at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Transitioning to become a head coach has been exciting, according to Leach.

“The transition from college player to head coach has been nothing but exciting for me,” she said. “I get to teach the girls everything I know and everything I have been taught. Getting to coach alongside my dad, who has taught me everything I know and got me to the top, makes coaching an even better experience. Coaching is something I have always thought about doing and I finally get the chance to do so. To get this opportunity at Pleasant Ridge just makes it even better.”

Leach said the practices leading up to the season opener against Basehor-Linwood last week went “really good.”

“With me being a new coach to the girls, we all got to see how the flow of things was going to go,” Leach said. “I see a lot of potential in the girls for this season and they have all worked hard the past three weeks to prepare for this upcoming season. I think we are going to see a lot of improvements from last year.”

The Rams are returning 13 players from last season and have five seniors on the team.

Leach said the team’s work ethic and having young players will be key. She also said making the program new and fresh is a key as well.

“Coming into a softball program to make it something new and fresh will be a key to this year,” Leach said. “We’re making it a building year and growing into a better team together. Very excited for what the girls are going to put out on the field.”

Looking ahead to the season, the coach said she is looking forward to when the team plays McLouth.

“I graduated from McLouth High School,” Leach said. “So getting to play the coach that coached me in high school is the game that I am most excited about.”

The Rams host the McLouth Bulldogs in a doubleheader April 30.