Area prep teams were in action Friday in soccer, baseball and track.

Basehor-Linwood and Lansing hosted home track meets on Friday.

The Bobcats hosted their Bobcat Relays with nine teams participating, including the Pleasant Ridge Rams. The Bobcats finished fifth on the boys’ side with 64 points and first on the girls’ side with 144. Pleasant Ridge was seventh in both. The boys scored 41 and the girls had 46.

The BLHS girls’ 4x800 relay team of Riley Tinder, Quincy May, Olivia Cavanaugh and Taylor Theno took first place. Lucy Lally was first in the Daylight Donut 40-yard Dash. Ellie Dusselier was first in the high jump and Maddison Rayl was first in the javelin.

Rylee Jones took second in the 1,600 and third in the 3,200. Alyssa Tyler was second in the 800. Amlicia Eberth took second in the pole vault. Lally was second in the discus and third in the shot put. The 4x100 team of Lexy Augustine, Brookelyn Vittitow, Adell Gore and Dusselier took second. Vittitow, Dusselier, Riley Tinder and Abby Otten took third in the 4x400.

On the boys’ side for Basehor-Linwood, the 1,600 sprint medley relay team of Kyle Alcanter, Nolan Ford, Trevor McBride and Jake Wilson set a new school record by more than 20 seconds in a win. Marc Farris took first in the 800 and McBride won the high jump. Wilson, Farris, Phillip Perez and Sterling Holland took third in the 4x800. Alcanter, Ford, Aiden Ford and Brock Hofer finished third in the 4x100.

For Pleasant Ridge, Chase Wolgemuth took third in the 110 hurdles and the girls’ team took third in the 1,600 sprint medley.

Bobcats head coach Scott Russell said the meet was great.

“It is always a great night when you get to host a home meet,” Russell said. “And our kids get to perform in front of family and friends. (Friday night) was no different from other Bobcat Relays. Our kids stepped up. The highlight of the night was the girls pulling off the home win. The other highlight was the boys’ 1,600 sprint medley relay school record.”

Pleasant Ridge and Basehor-Linwood will continue the track season Tuesday at Tonganoxie.

The Lansing Lions hosted the Leavenworth Pioneers and others Friday at the Lansing Invitational.

The Lions took fifth on the girls’ side with 46.5 points and the boys took fourth with 84. Leavenworth snagged first on the girls’ side with 146 points and the boys were second with 113.

For the Lansing girls, Karli Schmidt took first in the high jump. Reece Baker was second in the pole vault and Alyssa Batista was third in the javelin. The 4x100 relay team of Zaiylah Bronson, Rachel Fairbanks, Lexi Wardlow and Madison Kees finished third.

On the boys’ side for Lansing, Terry Robinson took first in the 1,600. Richard Patrick was first in the high jump. Malik Benson took first in long jump and third in the 200. Liam Neidig finished second in the 1,600. Chrystian Huff was second in the triple jump. Bryson Raymond took third in the 100. The 4x100 relay team of Tre’Matt Pledger, Charles Wood, Benson and Raymond took second. Alex Mack, Coltin Hamman, Matthew Stephan and Shane Smith finished third in the 4x800.

For Leavenworth, the girls’ team took first in eight events. Dhakiya Blake took first in the 200, Wynter Ramos was first in the 400, Maddy Walter-Sherretts finished first in the 800, Saniyah Hammonds took first in the triple jump and Collie Fairley won the shot put. The relay team of Blake, Ramos, Keshyliah Jackson and Psalm Woody took first in the 4x100 and 4x200. Larissa Bailey, Chloe Manner, Abby Loch and Konya Halle took first in the 4x800.

The Pioneers also had Walter-Sherretts, Woody, Hammonds and Halle take second in the 4x400. Rachel McWilliams took second in discus. Fairley was third. Susan Pearson took third in shot put. On the boys’ side, Guy Ramos took first in the 400. According to sprint and relay coach Dominic Martinez, Ramos is the only athlete in Kansas to break 50 seconds in the 400 after two meets this season.

Daniel Bohnemann took first in the 800. Lewis McLaughlin took first in the triple jump. Cartez Patterson was second in the high jump. James Roberts took third in the discus and Christan Walker was third in the 400.

Allen Tyler, Nehemiah Griffin, Walker and Ramos took first in the 4x100. Griffin, Walker, Ramos and Tyrique Wilcox finished first in the 4x200. Griffin, Walker, Bohnemann and Ramos took first in the 4x400. The 4x800 relay team of John Finnigan, Samuel Overby, Sean Markert and Bohnemann took second.

Both schools travel to Bonner Springs on Tuesday.