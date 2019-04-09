SHELBY BUTTERFIELD, SHAWNEE HEIGHTS | TRACK AND FIELD SOPHOMORE

HER PERFORMANCE: Butterfield, who placed in three events in the Class 5A state meet as a freshman, posted three wins and a second-place finish in last Friday's Lansing Invitational. Butterfield won the 100-meter hurdles in 15.57 seconds, the 300 hurdles in 46.27 and helped the T-Birds win the 1,600 relay in 4:18.08. Butterfield also finished second in the long jump at 17 feet, 21/2 inches. Butterfield won her 100 hurdles event by 1.2 seconds and her 300 hurdles event by nearly six seconds.

COACH’S COMMENT: “Shelby is one of the most gifted female track athletes that I have ever coached,'' Shawnee Heights coach Brad Nicks said. "When you couple that with her tremendous work ethic you get someone who is easy to cheer for and a lot of fun to watch. Shelby has been a great leader for our sprinters this year and is really pushing everyone to work hard and get better each day. She is a great kid and a lot of fun to coach. I am excited to see what she can do by the end of May this year.”

1 QUESTION: How do you feel about the way the track season has started this year; are you where you need to be for this early in the season?

ANSWER: I think I'm doing very well considering it's been since last year. For getting back in the swing of things, it's been good.

2 QUESTION: How much did your experience last year as a freshman help you as far as knowing what to expect and what you need to do?

ANSWER: It's helped a lot because it's not like, "Oh my gosh, what am I doing?' I have some background and it makes me feel more comfortable, more at home.

TOP 5: OTHER CITY CANDIDATES

HAYDEN BECK, WASHBURN RURAL GOLF: A junior, Beck shot a 75 to finish fifth in the 12-school Washburn Rural Invitational, helping the Junior Blues claim the team title.

ELIZABETH DUNSHEE, HAYDEN SOCCER: Dunshee, a freshman, scored two goals in two straight Wildcat wins as Hayden improved to 4-1 on the season.

DAVION GARDENHIRE, SHAWNEE HEIGHTS TRACK AND FIELD: A junior, Gardenhire won the 100 meters (11.07 seconds) and the 200 (23.18) in the Lansing Invitational.

ALYSSA MORRELL, TOPEKA HIGH DIVING: Morrell, a senior, won the diving championship in the Topeka High Invitational, compiling a winning score of 216.35 points.

MALAKI POPE, SEAMAN TRACK AND FIELD: Pope, a senior, won the 1,600 (4:36.73) and the 3,200 meters (10:06.47) in the Topeka Relays, helping lead Seaman to the team championship.